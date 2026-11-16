L'chaim! Kinloss Synagogue celebrates centenary with limited edition Scotch (but watch out - it's £195 a bottle)

The Kinloss100 (Courtesy) [Missing Credit]

James Dunitz, Head of Whisky at Kinloss, said: “There are not many opportunities to own a genuine piece of Kinloss history, but this is one of them. As we celebrate our first 100 years, we wanted to create something truly special that people could enjoy, treasure or pass on to the next generation.

“The response has been fantastic, with more than half the bottles already sold before the official launch.

“Thanks to DS Tayman’s remarkable generosity, this initiative could raise almost £58,000 for the future of Kinloss. My advice to anyone thinking about buying one is simple: don't leave it too late!”

Danny Saltman, Co-Founder and Director of Malts at DS Tayman, said: “Whisky is about much more than what is in the bottle. It's about heritage, craftsmanship, bringing people together and creating memories. Those are values that resonate strongly with everything Kinloss has represented over the past century.

“When the opportunity arose to support my community for Kinloss100, I was delighted to donate this exceptional cask.

“A 29-year-old single malt is something very special, and I hope people will enjoy knowing that every bottle is helping to build the future of such an important community.”

The release forms part of Kinloss100, a year-long celebration of the synagogue's centenary, recognising its contribution to Jewish life in the area and looking ahead to the next century.