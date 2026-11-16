L'chaim! Kinloss Synagogue celebrates centenary with limited edition Scotch (but watch out - it's £195 a bottle)

Kinloss Synagogue (Finchley United) has released a limited-edition, 29-year-old whisky to mark its 100th birthday.
A limited run of 296 bottles of the Kinloss100 Single Malt Scotch, which boasts a robust 48 per cent ABV, was produced from a barrel donated by independent whisky bottler DS Tayman, which specialises in finishing small-batch whiskies in kosher-certified Israeli wine barrels.
Priced at £195 a bottle, more than 150 have been purchased through pre-orders, leaving fewer than half of the bottles remaining.
If every bottle is sold, they will raise just under £60,000, and every penny is going directly to the Kinloss100 Development Fund. The fund will support investment in the synagogue and its facilities for future generations.
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