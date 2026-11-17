The tribunal heard that Naghdi had entered into a relationship with a junior lawyer, referred to as RE, while he was her line manager.

Although he maintained that the relationship was consensual and had been sanctioned by the firm, the judge found that his subsequent conduct, including seeking improved financial benefits for RE, breached an agreed workplace protocol.

The tribunal also heard that Naghdi did not deny allegations that he had been sexually involved with another junior employee, referred to as FA.

Naghdi argued that his treatment was part of a wider scheme against him because of his Iranian heritage and Christian faith.

He alleged that Jewish and white colleagues resented his professional success and sought to undermine his position within the firm.

However, Judge Webster found there was “no evidence whatsoever” of a scheme to suppress his professional, financial or reputational standing. She concluded that the decision to expel him was based on his behaviour and was not influenced by his race or religion.

The judge said Naghdi's case overlooked the impact of his own conduct on colleagues, adding that he had entered into the relationship without regard to the professional environment or its potential consequences for the firm.

Naghdi has since said he is deeply disappointed with the judgment, claiming that it ignored contemporaneous written evidence, and has indicated that he intends to appeal.

He told The Mail: “There was no actual policy at the firm against relationships at work, despite the fact that all policies have been updated recently.

“I informed the firm of an impending relationship, and they drew up a protocol and permitted the relationship to proceed.”

“The judge did note, in her judgment, that if this were an unfair dismissal claim for an employee, they'd consider the way in which the claimant's relationship with Clinton's was terminated would undoubtedly have been unfair.

“No proper process was followed, and no investigation was done into the allegations upon which the decision was based.”

A spokesman for Clintons said: “The serious allegations made against us do not reflect the culture or values of the firm, and we are pleased this was recognised by the tribunal.”

They added that Clintons remained committed to maintaining a “fair, inclusive and supportive workplace for all our people”.