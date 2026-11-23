Speaking in conversation with the Telegraph’s Naomi Greenaway at the film’s showing at the Curzon Bloomsbury in central London, Roth said: “The clock is ticking and time is of the essence to get these stories heard.

“What I found poignant and moving is that I did not feel the urgency from the Righteous. They are living their lives.

“I don't feel they had this sense of ‘time is of the essence’ to get their story out. They were more touched by Jonny’s visit.

"I was always so moved by when I asked why they did what they did - every single one of them just said it was the right thing to do.”

Added Roth, who won the 2008 Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film: “We want this film to make an impact on people's lives. Maybe you can't teach it but maybe you can learn from it.”

In making the film, Daniels, accompanied by his dog Tyson, drove thousands of miles across Europe.

At the time of the production, more than a hundreds of the Righteous were still alive, mostly in their 90s and 100s.

Many had been teenagers who saved entire families by hiding them in their basements. Others had been even younger children who convinced their parents to help.

Daniels said he has made “very deep relationships” with those he has met. “The are very old people who do not have much contact with anyone other their immediate families. They live in small communities. They don’t go out and give big talks and big lectures.

“Going into their homes, it is a tradition, they have food ready. I get fed so much on these trips.

“There is one Righteous who used to sit by his window and I would watch him watching me come out the van and he’d be waving.

“Then he would start talking about the people he saved.”

The father of two young daughters, Daniels said he does not think he would have had the same courage that they had.

“If put in that position, I doubt I would risked my children's lives to do what they did.

“You can’t teach [what they did]. That is something that is deep and internal inside these people.”

Asked if he has found a common trait in the Righteous, Daniels replied: “It’s a question that has been asked a lot; ‘was it a religious thing?’

“I can tell you after meeting so many of them that the fundamental reason they did what they did is they truly believed it was the right thing to do. That is really what it comes down to.”

The Righteous Road Trip has won awards for Best Documentary Short at the Burbank International Film Festival in California and Best Director at the Croatia International Film Festival.

The film’s producer is Justin Cohen, news editor at Jewish News.

Speaking of his hopes for the documentary to be used in education, he said: “The people that are featured were themselves children, so to take this into schools and to create materials for social media – not through the eyes of the victims but through the eyes of these heroes – it is a story that needs telling.”