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Lady Victoria Starmer visits HET’s ‘Lessons from Auschwitz’ in first public engagement since leaving Downing Street

The wife of former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has been a fierce champion of Holocaust education

November 10, 2026 11:46
15600_003_GraingePhotography_14081927926349208534.JPGlady starmer.jpeg
Lady Victoria Starmer with Holocaust survivor Steven Frank BEM (Grainge Photography)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read
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Lady Victoria Starmer emphasised the importance of Holocaust education on Monday afternoon when she met students taking part in the Holocaust Educational Trust’s “Lessons from Auschwitz” project.

In her first solo public engagement since leaving Downing Street, Lady Starmer addressed 175 students aged 16–18 from south London schools who will travel to Poland with HET next week.

Recalling the impact of her first visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau as a young woman, she said: “My visits have been some of the most incredible and thought-provoking moments of my life.”

Lady Starmer, who is Jewish, explained that she had relatives who were victims of the Nazi regime and had seen their names in the book recording the millions of Jews murdered during the Holocaust.

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Topics:

Holocaust Educational Trust

Sir Keir Starmer

Auschwitz

Holocaust

Holoacust Education

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