‘Tell Me Everything’, ‘Father Father’ and ‘Shalom’ win jury awards at 2026 UK Jewish Film Festival

“It is especially moving to see a film that aspires to be deeply rooted in human generosity find its way into hearts across borders and speak, I hope, to something profoundly universal.”

Father Father, which won Best Documentary, touches on similar LGBT+ themes, telling the story of Aviv, a Jewish Israeli, and Khader, his Palestinian-Israeli husband, who decide to have a child through surrogacy.

As their baby grows, against the backdrop of anti-government protests, the horrors of October 7 and the war in Gaza, Aviv and Khader’s relationship is pushed to the limit.

Father Father won the Best Documentary jury award at the UK Jewish Film Festival 2026 (Image: UK Jewish Film Festival) [Missing Credit]

Director Jake Witzenfeld and producer Kat Mansoor issued a joint statement on their win. ‘We are so honoured to receive this prestigious award,’ they said.

“When we started making this film in 2021, we could never have imagined how the world would change around Khader and Aviv on their journey to fatherhood. We hope audiences find inspiration in their refusal to let the world's divisions define their love.”

Shalom, which won the festival’s new Judy Ironside Award, named for the founder of UK Jewish Film, tells the story of the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo as the war breaks out. The zookeepers, both Israeli and Palestinian, must decide the fate of their ancient and ailing white rhino, named Shalom.

Meital Zvieli, its director, said: “I am profoundly grateful to the jury and the UK Jewish Film Festival for recognising Shalom with the Judy Ironside Award.

“Especially in these challenging times, creating film to build bridges, spark empathy, and encourage meaningful dialogue feels more vital than ever. Receiving an award that honours women filmmakers in her legacy means the world to me."

Shalom won the Judy Ironisde jury award at the UK Jewish Film Festival 2026 (Image: UK Jewish Film Festival) [Missing Credit]

Commenting on the awards, Michael Etherton, CEO of UK Jewish Film, said: “In our 30th year, we are delighted to celebrate this year's outstanding award winners, from the intimate, courageous storytelling of Tell Me Everything to the moving, unique documentaries Father Father and Shalom.

“I hope the juries' verdicts will inspire audiences, Jewish and non-Jewish alike, to come and see them on the big screen and to discover the rest of our programme, which can be seen in cinemas up and down the country."

Ironside, who also serves as of UK Jewish Film’s president, added: “Thirty years ago I started this festival in Brighton, so to see it celebrate its 30th year is a moment of huge pride.

“To have the Judy Ironside Award added to our jury awards for the first time, championing female filmmakers, is an honour, and I am delighted that its first winner is Meital Zvieli’s Shalom, a film of such originality and humanity.”

The ten-day festival, which kicked off today, will showcase more than 70 films, including 50 world or UK premieres.

As well as showing in cinemas, the films will also be available to stream online from November 18 to November 30 via the UKJFF platform.