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‘Tell Me Everything’, ‘Father Father’ and ‘Shalom’ win jury awards at 2026 UK Jewish Film Festival

The ten-day festival kicked off today in London and this year a new jury award has been added – the Judy Ironside award

November 5, 2026 21:00
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Tell me Everything won the Best Film jury award at the UK Jewish Film Festival 2026 (Image: UK Jewish Film Festival)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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Tell Me Everything, Father Father and Shalom have won the three coveted jury awards at the 2026 UK Jewish Film Festival (UKJFF).

Tell Me Everything, a coming-of-age story of a pop-obsessed twelve-year-old who discovers his father is secretly gay during the 1980s Aids crisis in Israel, won Best Film.

Director Moshe Rosenthal said: “I am deeply honoured by the jury’s decision.

“The UK Jewish Film Festival holds a very special place in my heart, and it means a great deal to have this film embraced in this way.

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Topics:

UK Jewish Film Festival 2026

Film

Jewish film

Israeli film

UK Jewish Film

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