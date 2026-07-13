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John Cleese ridicules ‘Monty Python-like’ pro-Palestine group at trade union march

This Sunday’s Durham Miners’ Gala featured a folk dance performance from the County Durham Palestine Solidarity Campaign

July 13, 2026 14:38
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A delegation from the County Durham Palestinian Solidarity Campaign at the Durham Miners’ Gala, July 11, 2026 (Credit: X)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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John Cleese has laughed off a pro-Palestinian delegation at the Durham Miners’ Gala procession as a sight that wouldn’t be out of a place in a Monty Python sketch.

The annual celebration of trade unionism and mining heritage, which marked its 140th anniversary this year, took place on Sunday through the streets of the historic city.

An estimated 200,000 people attended the event, which featured hundreds of trade unions and miners’ lodges, as well as a brass band.

However, also among those taking part was a delegation from the County Durham Palestinian Solidarity Campaign.

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Topics:

Durham

Palestine Solidarity Campaign

comedy

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