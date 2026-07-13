John Cleese ridicules ‘Monty Python-like’ pro-Palestine group at trade union march

The group carried Palestinian and Lebanese flags, wore Palestinian-inspired traditional clothing, performed a synchronised folk dance, and swung what appeared to be a cord or ceremonial whip above their heads.

Responding to footage of the procession shared online, Cleese wrote: “If this scene had been in Monty Python, nobody would have thought it out of place.”

If this scene had been in Monty Python, nobody would have thought it out of place https://t.co/gJ2gLRBB8Y — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) July 11, 2026

Cleese also responded to another post reacting to the footage, which asked: “How many Geordie pit men Second World War vets would be rolling in their grave if they knew flags of Nazi collaborators and instigators of anti-Jewish violence were being paraded down the roads of the Durham miner's gala, having been colonised by socialists and Islamists?”

Cleese replied: “Feast your eyes. It's rare to see something that is 100 per cent non-authentic.”

The British comedy icon, best known as the creator of Fawlty Towers and a founding member of Monty Python, is famous for his absurdist, satirical comedy spanning some six decades.

Feast your eyes



It's rare to see something that is 100% non-authentic https://t.co/Met3bQTquI — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) July 12, 2026



In 2025, Cleese apologised after sharing material on social media that he acknowledged contained antisemitic conspiracy theories and misinformation that he had mistakenly believed.

Following the controversy, he cancelled scheduled performances in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, saying the decision was made based on security advice. He added he would perform in the country “free of charge” when he feels it is safe to do so.

The Israeli promoter, Alon Yurik Productions, criticised the decision, claiming Cleese had “succumbed to threats” from the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.