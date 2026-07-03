Become a Member
UK

Jewish woman handed life sentence for husband’s murder

Daryl Berman had claimed that David, her husband of almost 30 years, had accidentally fallen on the knife while carrying a lunch tray

July 3, 2026 13:02
Copy of berman.jpeg
Daryl Berman (Police handout)

By

Ian Leonard

4 min read

A woman has been jailed for 12 years for murdering her husband of almost 30 years, after claiming his death was a tragic accident.

Daryl Berman, 72, had denied stabbing her 84-year-old husband, David Berman, at their home in Prestwich, Greater Manchester.

Berman, a prominent member of Manchester’s Jewish community who’d recently been diagnosed with dementia, was found lying in a pool of his own blood in the kitchen.

His wife dialled 999 and, when police arrived, they initially accepted her explanation that he had fallen onto a knife he was carrying on a lunch tray.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Court and Crime

Courts

Manchester

Manchester Jews

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper