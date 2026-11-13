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Jewish poet’s event cancelled over bookshop fears of ‘perception that we'd support Israel’

Tracey Rosenberg’s slam event was axed by Typewronger after it received an anonymous complaint about ‘Zionist/racist’ poems

November 13, 2026 10:47
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Dr Tracey Rosenberg (Alasdair Watson)

By

Jane Prinsley

4 min read
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A Jewish poet has accused an Edinburgh bookshop of discrimination after it cancelled her event over concerns that hosting her could create “the perception that we'd support the state of Israel”.

Dr Tracey Rosenberg, a writer in residence at the University of Edinburgh and a regular on the city’s slam poetry scene, was due to host a Dead Poets’ Slam event at Typewronger bookshop in Bruntsfield on December 2.

The event, in which participants dress as poets from history and perform their work, was set to include a poem by a Palestinian writer killed in the Gaza war.

But last month, bookseller Tee Hodges emailed Rosenberg accusing her of taking an “aggressive stance” on Palestine, citing concerns raised by others in the city’s poetry community.

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Topics:

Edinburgh

books

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