“It leads to political violence; it leads to attacks against minorities. And that's exactly what we're seeing, and it's exactly what we warned about.

“When we talk about the intifada, and we believe that the protesters know what they mean when they say intifada, when we hear the term 'globalise the intifada', we imagine that what they see in Israel, they want to bring here to the Jewish community.

“And in light of the constant attacks against the community and the successful and thwarted terrorist attacks, we think this is something that needs to be taken extremely seriously.

“We've always tried to strike a very reasonable balance between people's right to protest and their freedom of speech and the Jewish community's right to freedom of religion and freedom to assemble. But I think some of this [responsibility] needs to go on the protesters.

“Of course, the majority of people on those marches are not committing any illegal acts, but if the people who are organising the protest purposely refuse to cooperate with the police... then I think there's a [lack of] responsibility there.”

Mendoza asserted that the JLC has never called for the Home Office to ban pro-Palestine protests, but has asked for greater diligence to be exercised in policing and regulating demonstrations.

“The right to protest peacefully is sacrosanct. But I think the key word here is peacefully,” she went on.

“And peaceful doesn't need to mean a lack of violence. It needs to make sure that the language that's being used is responsible and isn't inciting people.”

Mendoza was joined on the panel by Dave Rich, the head of policy at the Community Security Trust (CST), who similarly emphasised the right to protest but highlighted the risks associated with some marches.

“When you have a protest movement that, for example, held a whole series of demonstrations on the evening of the day when two Jewish men had been killed at Heaton Park in Manchester, and there were numerous pro-Palestine demonstrations in London, including one in Whitehall that led to 40 arrests, we are not dealing with a responsible protest movement characterised by moderation and decency,’ he said.

“Even extremists have the right to protest and the right to have their voices heard. But if, within their movement, there are voices that are normalising violent, dehumanising rhetoric that is contributing to the violent attacks on Jews, then we have to ask ourselves: how many people do we actually want to hear that voice in our society?”

Rich went on to say that, when it comes to recent protests outside synagogues, Jewish people are “frankly terrified by what they see”.

“On Sunday evening, just gone, anti-Israel protesters gathered outside a synagogue in Glasgow,” he began. “Why were they protesting outside a synagogue? Because the synagogue was holding a meeting for people who wanted to explore what it would mean to move to Israel. Not the West Bank settlements – Israel.

“Why are more of these meetings happening? Because more and more British Jews are thinking about leaving their home country because of antisemitism.

“And when Scottish Jews see a protest outside their synagogue, we then get calls, ‘Is it safe to go to synagogue for Saturday morning Shabbat services?’”

He added that ironically, “more Jews are going to move to Israel if this happens [and] if this becomes normalised”.