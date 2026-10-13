Jewish leaders call for ban on anti-Israel rock group performing less than a mile from scene of Manchester synagogue terror attack

Adrian Daulby (left) and Melvin Cravitz - the victims of the Heaton Park attack (Photos: Greater Manchester Police) [Missing Credit]

Concerns have been raised over “the potential consequences of inflammatory rhetoric from the band”.

The Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester and Region (JRC of GM and Region) has urged the city council to stop the concert from going ahead.

It wrote: “The JRC has registered our profound concerns with Manchester Council regarding Fontaines DC’s forthcoming concert at Heaton Park and has called for it to be cancelled.

“Despite our representations, it appears the concert will be going ahead.

“We expect and will be working with the council to ensure robust and adequate safeguards are in place to protect the Jewish community.

“We have no objection to Heaton Park hosting concerts. Our concerns are not about legitimate political expression but the potential consequences of inflammatory rhetoric from the band.

“At a time of heightened antisemitism, the comments and chants associated with the band risks importing tensions from the Middle East into the UK, with Jewish people here becoming the targets. The safety of our community must be paramount.”

Police outside Heaton Park Synagogue as members of the Jewish community mark Yom Kippur on September 21, 2026, almost a year after the terror attack. (Photo: Getty Images) Getty Images

Cravitz, 66, died from multiple stab wounds and fellow worshipper Daulby, 53, was killed by a bullet fired by armed police as he blocked the synagogue doors when Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, tried to get in.

Syrian-born UK citizen Al-Shamie was shot dead by police on October 2 last year while he carried out his terrorist attack.

As it stands, Fontaines DC will be performing during Shabbat on July 3 2027 at 3pm.

Another date has now been added – the following day at the same time.

A council spokesperson told the JC: “We understand the very real concerns that members of our Jewish community have in the wake of the horrific antisemitic terrorist attack at Heaton Park Synagogue last year and a wider rise in antisemitism.

"Our thoughts remain not just with those who lost their lives and their loved ones but with the whole Jewish community.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with them in saying there is no place for antisemitism or discrimination of any form in Manchester and continue to work with the police, communities and other partners to provide reassurance and support.

“On the specific concerns expressed by some members of the Jewish community in relation to the two Heaton Park concerts in summer 2027, addressing these concerns will be front and centre in preparations for these events.”

They went on: “We have met recently with members of the Jewish Representative Council and will continue to work closely with them as we develop event management plans.

“Partners from the council, emergency services including Greater Manchester Police [GMP], and event organisers, will comprehensively review the plans in place ahead the concerts. This is standard practice for all major events in the city and is there to ensure events take place safely and successfully.

“In advance of the concerts, as with any other large-scale events, a thorough risk assessment of every aspect of the event will be carried out, focused on ensuring the safety and security of the event, its attendees and the wider community.

“The organisers, council and GMP will put in place suitable and proportionate mitigations and assurances to make sure that the concerts are delivered in full compliance with the licencing conditions. “Organisers would also be happy to meet with concerned parties to help address any concerns. They are clear that discrimination or intimidation, including antisemitism, have no place at their events.”