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Jewish leaders call for ban on anti-Israel rock group performing less than a mile from scene of Manchester synagogue terror attack

Fontaines DC is set to play at Heaton Park on Shabbat next July

October 13, 2026 17:22
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Tom Coll, Grian Chatten, Conor Deegan III, Conor Curley, and Carlos O'Connell of Fontaines DC (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

3 min read
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Jewish leaders in Manchester have called for an Irish anti-Israel rock group to be banned from performing less than a mile from the synagogue where two men were killed in a terror attack last year.

Fontaines DC, which last July projected the words ‘Israel is committing genocide’, and ‘free Palestine’, to an audience of 45,000 in London, is set to play on Shabbat at Heaton Park next July.

In 2024, the band’s guitarist Carlos O’Connell used his acceptance speech at the Rolling Stones Awards for best album to say: “F*** Netanyahu. F*** Zionism. Free Palestine.”

Heaton Park Synagogue, a three-minute drive from the park, was the scene of October 2025’s Yom Kippur terrorist attack which left Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz dead.

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Heaton Park Synagogue

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