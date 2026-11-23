She told the audience of more than 120 people at the second annual conference on Sunday: “This has been the most challenging time of my life for me and for my family.

“Every stage of the journey, I was shocked about the things that were happening, the lack of empathy from my colleague and the fact that they were antisemitic.

“It is still so hard to believe that it exists in this day and age, doesn’t it?”

Describing what happened at work on the morning of October 7, 2023 she recalled messaging a colleague to say, “Have you seen what is happening? Hamas are evil,” and receiving the reply: “So are the Zionists.”

Lucie Kon at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in Hollywood [Missing Credit]

As someone who had been employed at the Corporation for more than two decades she had always defended it against allegations of antisemitism, but what followed was a years-long process before the settlement with the BBC out of court.

Kon said: “This was tremendously painful and enormously sad for me because I loved the BBC and I still do. But I also have to tell the truth about them.”

Philip Simon had performances cancelled along with fellow Jewish standup Rachel Creeger at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2025 last year.

He has won an admission of discrimination from one venue but told the audience at St John’s Wood Synagogue the cancellations continue, even if silent: “It certainly feels like there are acts which now choose not to work with me, it feels like since October 7, the comedy circuit has become actively antisemitic.”

Philip Simon (Photo: Blake Ezra) (C) Blake Ezra Photography 2025 Not to be reproduced without written permission.

Simon recounted how he has experienced what he believes is the deliberate creation of a hostile environment targeted at him: “I did a gig last year with a well-known comedian. I arrived in the green room and she was wearing a large keffiyeh and drinking a can of Gaza cola. She knew I was coming and she had set the scene.”

Comedy now has all too often become a place that positively advocates for antizionism and even Jew hate, he fears.

“Look at the number of videos being posted online where comedians have interacted with audience members who happen to be Jewish or Israeli.

“Watch them relish the chance to attack, knowing they will go viral.

“They have turned their gigs into rallies and are bravely applauded for using their platform to fight the good fight, regardless of how it makes the rest of the audience feels.”

But Simon takes solace where he can – from allies, from choosing not to be upset by deliberate provocation, and by putting on a comedy night which raised thousands of pounds for the Community Security Trust (CST). “We came together and we laughed together and that is what comedy is supposed to be,” he said.

From the world of music, Itay Kashti is an Israeli record producer who was the target of a kidnap plot in 2024, when he was held in a house in Wales and handcuffed to a radiator before managing to escape. The perpetrators are now in prison, but the pain and fear continue, he revealed.

“There are people who claim there is no antisemitism in the UK and that is a very privileged mindset,” he said.

“When I saw Bob Vylan performing in Glastonbury chanting ‘Death to the IDF’ it felt like that was the easiest path in the world. There is no accountability on that side.”

Josh Breslaw is a member of Oi Va Voi, the klezmer band which had appearances at venues cancelled last year over previous performances in Israel and the Israeli origin of the group’s singer.

He explained the experience had turned him into an activist, and said of the venues which gave in to pressure for his band to be cancelled: “They have outsourced their ethics policy to a radical and racist fringe group and give that group the power to control who is and isn’t allowed to perform and that is very worrying for the art seen but also worrying for society as a whole.

“These people should not be listened to. That is the fight. This is what we need to explain to the rest of society.”

Nor has the classical music world been spared, according to pianist Margaret Fingerhut MBE, who announced she was “coming out to the room after struggling with the sheer depressing, feeling of being overwhelmed, surrounded by this hatred”.

Margaret Fingerhut at the piano [Missing Credit]

She said: “I spent my lifetime feeling like a British person who just happened to be born Jewish but, I am sure many of you feel similarly, that I am now a Jewish person who happens to have been born in Britain. I feel my whole identity has been churned up.”

The speakers also included Larry Finlay of the Jewish Publishing Circle, dedicated to overcoming the snubbing of Jewish and Israeli writers, while leading barrister Adam Wagner KC gave an overview of legal rights offering protection against antisemitism in the workplace.

Friends in the Arts director Natalie Stone outlined the scale of the problem and of creating the infrastructure to fight it in the 18 months since the group was launched.

She said: “The number of incidents being reported to us speaks volumes. It tells us that this is not an isolated problem, nor one that will simply disappear if we ignore it.

“But it also tells us something positive: people are recognising that what is happening is not acceptable. They are finding the confidence to speak up, to seek support and to challenge behaviour that should never have been normalised. That is progress.”