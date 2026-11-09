Israeli football star announced as special guest for JC ‘beautiful game’ event

Across a near 20-year career, the striker scored a total of 119 goals in the colours of several Israeli and European clubs, including Maccabi Herzliya, Hapoel Be’ersheva, Brighton and Hove Albion and Mallorca.

Notably, during a stint with QPR, he came on as a late substitute against Millwall during a 2018 Championship game, allowing him to abstain from exercise until the end of that year’s Yom Kippur fast.

His career was bookended by spells at Maccabi Haifa, with Hemed returning to his boyhood club in 2024 for his final season.

Since his retirement, he has returned to England to take on a role as Brighton’s U-18’s coach, telling The Argus: “It has been a season full of experience, growth challenges and constant learning.

“It’s great to see the development of the players, both individually and as a team not only professionally but also in their character and mindset.

“We are in a strong position competing for four titles, and now we keep pushing and working hard as we enter the final part of the season.”

Outside of football, he is married to Miss Israel runner-up and former Miss Universe competitor Shunit Faragi, with whom he has five daughters.

The event will be chaired by former FA boss David Bernstein CBE, one of the most influential and respected figures in British football, Yaniv Kusevitzky of Israeli sports charity Equalizer, and Jonathan Metliss, chairman of Action Against Discrimination.

Drawing on decades at the highest levels of the game, Bernstein will share his perspective on leadership, integrity, and football’s unique power to shape communities and foster connection.

Together, the panel will explore how football can transcend divisions, share personal journeys through sport, and spotlight powerful, human stories of connection and resilience.

The discussion will be followed by an audience Q&A.

Is football still a beautiful game? 7.30pm-9pm on November 19 | Tickets are available here.