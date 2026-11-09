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Israeli football star announced as special guest for JC ‘beautiful game’ event

Tomer Hemed will appear alongside former FA boss David Bernstein on November 19

November 9, 2026 16:20
Hemed.jpg
Tomer Hemed celebrates during an A-League match between Western Sydney Wanderers and Newcastle Jets at the CommBank Stadium in Sydney, Australia, on November 28, 2021 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
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The JC has announced former Israeli and Brighton forward Tomer Hemed as a special guest speaker at its upcoming event on the power of football.

Is football still a beautiful game? will gather some of the sport’s foremost minds to examine how it bridges borders and unites communities, as well as its responsibility beyond the pitch to bring people together in difficult times.

Hemed, who made 38 appearances for his country, will take part in the panel in north west London, with the precise venue confirmed 48 hours before the event for security.

Born the youngest of four brothers in Kiryat Tiv’on to parents of Syrian and Polish heritage, he began his path to stardom as a member of Maccabi Haifa’s youth team, before making his debut in 2005.

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Topics:

Football

Israeli football

JC events

Jewish sport

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