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Israeli estate agency in UK will help Brits make aliyah

The business will be providing advice for potential buyers as aliyah hits a 40 year high

July 9, 2026 09:22
TelAviv-Beachfront-GettyImages-2269628351
More British Jews are considering aliyah, and may need advice on their property search (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP via Getty Images)

By

John Jeffay

2 min read
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An Israeli real estate agency is opening a branch in London to help the record number of British Jews making aliyah.

Montefiore Real Estate Group, based in Tel Aviv, says it won’t be offering properties for sale when it opens its first UK office.

Instead it will be providing free, impartial advice and in-depth guidance to anyone looking to buy – or rent – a home in Israel.

“After seeing aliyah requests from the UK at a 40-year high, and with everything that’s going on, we decided to open a physical presence in the UK to assist UK families,” said Roie Kaner, the company’s founder and CEO.

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Israel

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