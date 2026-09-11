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‘Islamist extremism has continued to stain our world’, says Chief Rabbi at event to remember 9/11

Sir Ephraim Mirvis represented British Jewry at the London event to mark the 25th anniversary of the atrocity

September 11, 2026 13:41
WhatsApp Image 2026-09-11 at 12.31.21.jpeg
Chief Rabbi speaking at the 9/11 commemoration in London today

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis has warned at an event to mark the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks that the threat posed to civilisation by Islamist extremism has not disappeared.

Speaking in front of the Since 9/11 sculpture in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London at a gathering to commemorate the atrocity, Rabbi Mirvis said that the response to those who glorify death must be to sanctify and celebrate life.

He also reflected on the values of Rosh Hashanah, which begins at sundown later today.

He said: “In our Jewish tradition, anniversaries are not so much about the past, but about what we can learn from the past for the sake of the future.

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Topics:

September 11

Terrorism

Terrorist attack

Islamism

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis

New York

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