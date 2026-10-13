Become a Member
UK

Iranian ‘aggression’ in UK targets Jews, says MI5 boss

Sir Ken McCallum reveals that more than 50 people have been arrested in ‘Iran-linked operations’ in the past year

October 13, 2026 19:13
gettyimages-2299459370-594x594.jpg
Director General of MI5, Sir Ken McCallum, delivers a speech at the headquarters of the UK's Security Service in London on October 13, 2026. (Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor,

and Press Association

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

More than 50 people have been arrested in “Iran-linked operations” in the past year in the UK and Jews are the target of “much of this aggression”, the head of MI5 has said.

In his annual threat assessment speech on Tuesday, Sir Ken McCallum said there had been increased Iranian action against Jewish sites, as well as a move towards harder targets such as military bases.

Russia was still “aggressor number one”, but Iran was “the other state keen on subcontracting its UK violence”, he explained.

He went on: “I've been calling this out since 2022. Today we continue to see familiar Iranian intent - using criminal proxies to intimidate oppositionists, Iranian media organisations and and Israeli sites.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

MI5

Iran

Jews

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper