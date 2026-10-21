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Inspirational Jewish song lights up the night at St John’s Wood Synagogue Bishnat concert

Cantor Shulem Lemmer performs with Choni G while Heaton Park’s Rabbi Daniel Walker is guest of honour for the charity event

October 21, 2026 15:00
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Shulim Lemmer mingling with the audience at the Bishnat concert (Image: Yaffa Judah Photography)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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On an autumn evening in north London, the exhilarating beauty of Jewish song lit up the night and warmed the hearts of a thousand enraptured listeners.

They had gathered for the fifth annual concert at St John’s Wood Synagogue for Bishnat, a charity promoting and celebrating the inspirational power of Jewish music.

Rabbi Daniel Walker of Heaton Park synagogue was a guest of honour, along with his congregation member Yoni Finlay, who was injured as he helped barricade the doors during the terror attack on Yom Kippur last year in which two Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby were killed.

The two men were given a standing ovation at the October 13 event.

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Topics:

Concert

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