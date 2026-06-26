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Immanuel College appoints new CEO and interim head

The school said these new appointments were a ‘key part’ of their ‘long-term’ vision

June 26, 2026 14:10
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Immanuel College have announced two new senior appointments (Photo: Immanuel College)

By

Siam Goorwich

1 min read

Immanuel College has appointed a new CEO and interim headteacher. 

Rabbi Cobi Ebrahimoff, the new chief executive officer, and Christopher Jones, the interim headteacher, will join the college at the start of the new academic year in September.

In a press release, the school – which earlier this year announced that it was on the brink of closure – said that these new appointments were a “key part” of their “long-term vision”.

Their aim, they said, was to “strengthen [their] educational offering, deepen community engagement and ensure Immanuel remains at the forefront of Jewish education in the UK.”

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Topics:

Immanuel College

Jewish schools

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