Immanuel College appoints new CEO and interim head

Furthermore, they explained: “Central to that vision is an approach in which Jewish values, identity and a meaningful connection to Israel are woven throughout school life, enriching both academic learning and personal development.”

In April this year, the £29,700 a year private school announced it would be closing at the end of the summer term due to a sharp fall in student numbers.

The co-educational modern Orthodox school, which is based in Bushey, was intended to be a flagship for Jewish education in the UK when it opened in September 1990.

But with just 360 pupils on its roll – nearly half the 688 at its high point only a few years ago – and applications continuing to drop, governors decided it was no longer viable.

However, in an equally shocking turnaround, just 10 days later, it was announced that the school had been saved thanks to an 11th-hour rescue plan, after a parents’ action group swooped in with £12.7m funding pledge.

Jones, who is joining Immanuel College from North Bridge House Senior School in London, where he is currently headteacher, said: “I am delighted to be joining the College and look forward to working with staff and students to ensure every young person is supported and challenged to achieve their full potential.”

The head, who will be replacing Dan Endlar, continued: “As the College looks to the future, I am excited to help strengthen an environment in which young people are equipped not only to excel academically, but also to become confident leaders and active contributors to society.”

Meanwhile Rabbi Ebrahimoff, who will lead the college's strategic and operational development, and currently serves as UK director of education at The Rabbi Sacks Legacy, said: “I am honoured to be joining the College at such an exciting time and look forward to working with colleagues, students, parents, alumni and supporters to build on its many strengths and help shape its future.

“Our ambition is to provide an outstanding education in which academic excellence is complemented by a deep sense of Jewish identity, values and community. We want every student to leave Immanuel with the confidence to succeed in the today’s world and a strong connection to their heritage.”