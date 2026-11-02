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‘I loved every minute’: London dream comes true for former hostage Doron Steinbrecher

The veterinary nurse visited the capital for the first time after missing out when friends from Kibbutz Kfar Aza came while she was still being held by Hamas

November 2, 2026 12:39
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Doron Steinbrecher had always dreamed of coming to London (Image: Instagram/courtesy)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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A former hostage who could not join a trip to London because she was being held in Gaza, has finally come to the capital for the first time – something she had always dreamed of doing.

Veterinary nurse Doron Steinbrecher, 33, from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, was a hostage for 471 days after being taken by Hamas on October 7.

She was released on January 19, 2025, after 15 months, alongside fellow hostages Emily Damari and Romi Gonen.

The UK’s Jewish community, along with the United Jewish Israel Appeal (UJIA), raised funds after October 7 to bring some joy into the lives of young adults from Kibbutz Kfar Aza by treating them to a special trip to London.

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Topics:

Hostages

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