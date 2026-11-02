‘I loved every minute’: London dream comes true for former hostage Doron Steinbrecher

Steinbrecher missed out on the trip as she was still being held by Hamas in Gaza at the time.

Now, more than a year after her release, she has been able to enjoy a memorable holiday in London with close friends from the kibbutz.

Doron posing in a traditional red phone box. (Photo-courtesy) [Missing Credit]

They made the most of their visit, with highlights including a visit to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour – The Making of Harry Potter, a West End performance of The Lion King, Camden Market, afternoon tea at The Wolseley in Piccadilly, and a graffiti art tour of east London.

Steinbrecher said: “I was very excited to come to London. I had heard all about the trip from my Kfar Azza friends who had been invited here while we were in captivity.

“I always dreamed of coming to London. The trip was incredible and everyone was so kind and amazing. I am definitely coming back!

Veterinary nurse Doron Steinbrecher (left) enjoying afternoon tea with friends in London (Image: Instagram) [Missing Credit]

“We did so much from seeing The Lion King to Harry Potter studios, afternoon tea - English style, the Changing of the Guard and tons of shopping. I have loved every minute.”

The break also gave the friends a chance to relax, laugh and have some special moments together.

For Steinbrecher, her experience was a world away from the horrors she faced on October 7 and the 15 months that followed.

Visiting the Warner Bros. Studio Tour – The Making of Harry Potter (Photo-courtesy) [Missing Credit]

When the terrorists came into her apartment and abducted her on October 7, to avoid being seen, she placed two laundry baskets over her head.

“One of the terrorists came into the room and said, ‘no one’s here’, but then they came back.

"They realised someone had to be there because the fridge had been pushed against the door. They shot at the bed - it missed my head. Then they lifted the mattress and saw me,” she told YNet in an interview after her release.

She continued: “I knew I was being taken to Gaza and just hoped they wouldn’t kill me,” she said.

“I tried to resist, to delay things, hoping someone would come, but no one came.”

Doron in London (Photo-Instagram/courtesy) [Missing Credit]

After being forced into a car and seated between two of the terrorists, she said: “They took a selfie, like a trophy photo. On the way to Gaza, I shut myself off. I told myself: just survive. Let them do whatever they want. Just stay alive.”

Speaking in July 2025, six months after being freed, she said: “Six months ago, I saw the sun for the first time after 471 days in the tunnels.

“Six months ago, I drew my first breath that wasn’t all fear.”

“Now, after six months, I still can’t breathe… without fear.”