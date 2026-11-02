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‘I don’t really feel safe telling people I’m Jewish’: The British doctors planning to make aliyah

The JC spoke to doctors, dentists, and medical students about antisemitism in the UK, and their plans for a future in the Jewish state

November 2, 2026 10:30
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Participants and organisers at the MedEx event (Image: Meron Persey Photography)

By

Jamie Shapiro

6 min read
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Antisemitism in the UK is giving British doctors and dentists an “extra incentive” to make aliyah, as some “don’t feel safe”.

Around 150 British medical workers attended the MedEx UK event in London last week.  MedEx is a programme which offers support and grants to doctors moving to Israel and is run by the International Medical Aliyah Program (IMAP).

Dentist Shlomo Franks, 59, from Edgware, is planning to return to Israel with his family after previously living there for five years 30 years ago.

He said: “I've always wanted to return, and it was just more a matter of timing. So I was waiting for the kids to grow up.”

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Aliyah

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