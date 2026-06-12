Huge fire causes £3m of damage to Jewish-owned events company in Golders Green

Around 150 firefighters were called to tackle the fire, which began around 9pm yesterday. The London Fire Brigade added that 25 fire engines were deployed to the scene.

The Metropolitan Police and the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said they were not treating the fire as suspicious.

Twenty-five fire engines and around 150 firefighters are responding to a fire on Oxgate Lane, Brent



The fire is located on a business park, and involves a multi-use warehouse building consisting of two floors



The majority of the structure and its roof is currently alight… pic.twitter.com/JZ6WzLqRT1 — YEDIS DRONE SHOTS (@yedisdroneshots) June 12, 2026

In a statement, the LFB said that “the fire was located on a business park, and involved a multi-use warehouse building consisting of two floors. At the fire’s height, the majority of the structure and its roof was alight.”

At the time of their statement, 9:14pm on Thursday evening, they said that there were no reports of any injuries, and that the fire had been brought under control, though “parts of the building remains alight”.

The statement continued: “Around 70 people from a neighbouring residential block were evacuated as a precaution and taken to a local rest centre”.

“They have now returned to their properties. The Brigade's Community Engagement team has been on-site supporting those affected and providing reassurance.”

“Residents in the local area had been advised to keep doors and windows closed where possible. This was due to the significant amount of smoke being produced by the fire.”

SVS Productions said in a statement: “Last night, a fire broke out at our warehouse and, as a result, it has been completely destroyed. Investigations into the cause of the incident are still ongoing.

“We would like to thank the emergency services for their rapid response and tireless efforts.

“We have been overwhelmed by the warm messages and support we have received. Your encouragement has meant a great deal to us during this challenging time.

“Thank you for standing with us. We are committed to rebuilding and look forward to welcoming you back in the near future.

“We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available.”

According to their website, SVS Productions “create[s] original event experiences”, including for weddings, concerts, bar and bat mitzvahs, school functions and corporate events.

Their Instagram page has pictures of them catering to various Jewish events. One post shows a scaffolding stage which they designed and installed for the Chabad’s giant menorah at Golders Green tube station.

Another set of pictures is of a concert by Shaindy Plotzker, an English-born Jewish singer with more than 10,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, for which SVS provided the “full production”.

The incident comes after an “arson attack” last week at a block of flats in Golders Green which is home to many Jewish families. The Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident.

Two weeks ago, a massive fire at Kosher Kingdom, which is Europe’s largest kosher supermarket, and is located in Golders Green, required 15 fire engines and over 100 firefighters. It is believed that an electrical fault caused the fire.