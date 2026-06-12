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Huge fire causes £3m of damage to Jewish-owned events company in Golders Green

The London Fire Brigade says it is not currently treating the incident as suspicious

June 12, 2026 13:14
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The fire in Brent (Image: X/@yedisdroneshots)

By

Ben Conway

2 min read

A large fire broke out last night at a Jewish-owned events company in Golders Green.

A spokesperson for SVS Productions, which is well known in the community for helping to stage simchahs and other Jewish events, told the JC that around £3 million worth of equipment was destroyed.

The fire reportedly caused major damage to the building and incinerated sound and lighting systems, staging materials, dance floors, LED screens, livestreaming gear, furniture and special effects equipment.

A video circulating on X this morning showed a fire engine parked outside the headquarters of the company which is engulfed in flames.

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Topics:

Golders Green

arson attacks

Fire

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