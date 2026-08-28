Become a Member
UK

Houdini-inspired British-Jewish start-up uses AI to fix genes linked to fatal diseases

The cutting-edge tech applies a ‘camouflage’ to edited genes, preventing the body from rejecting attempted cures

August 28, 2026 16:59
Cohen-Gold.jpeg
HoudiniBio CEO Jonathan Cohen-Gold (Courtesy)

By

John Jeffay

3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

A startup rooted in Jewish innovation and entrepreneurship is unlocking the potential of gene therapy for countless thousands of patients.

HoudiniBio is working to overcome one of the biggest hurdles in the field – making sure cells in the patient's body don’t reject the “fixed genes” that have been “edited” to replace those with a flaw.

The genes are designed to cure a wide range of conditions such as haemophilia, cystic fibrosis, dementia, inherited blindness and cancer.

But developing and producing these therapies is a hugely expensive business – A single dose for one patient can cost the NHS £3 million, largely because finding a way to design the fixed gene so that the body doesn't shut it down has, until now, been a needle-in-a-haystack endeavour.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

High Tech

Technology

Artificial intelligence

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper