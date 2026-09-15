Hoodie-wearing youths target historic synagogue in Rosh Hashanah ‘rocket firework’ attack

Several prominent Jewish figures worship at the shul including broadcaster Jonathan Sacerdoti and Ben Judah, the writer and former special advisor to former foreign secretary and deputy prime minister David Lammy.

They are also JC contributors.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson told the JC: “At 15:56hrs on Sunday, September 13, officers were called to reports of a group of suspects discharging fireworks at a synagogue in Ashworth Road, Westminster.

“Officers attended the scene but the suspects had left prior to police arrival. No injuries were reported.

“No arrests have been made and police enquiries, including CCTV analysis are progressing at pace.

“Additional patrols are in place to help ensure Jewish communities feel safe, protected and reassured during this important religious period.

“The Met remains committed to protecting Jewish communities and ensuring people can celebrate and worship without fear of hate crime or intimidation.

“Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 4572/13SEP. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The Community Security Trust (CST) told the JC: “We are aware of an incident in London over Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, in which a group of youths reportedly set off fireworks towards the synagogue premises.

“This did not occur during services and we do not believe that anybody was hurt, but it is nonetheless a serious incident that will undoubtedly cause concern.

“CST attended the scene and is in contact with the synagogue, and is working closely with the police to establish the full circumstances. We urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information that may assist the investigation, to contact the police and CST.

In a security statement to members, the Spanish and Portuguese Sephardi Community said: “We are writing to let you know about an incident at the Lauderdale Road Synagogue this afternoon and to reassure you that it is being handled.

“Two rocket fireworks were let off towards the synagogue by a group of young people. The building was empty at the time, no one was hurt, and there was no damage to report beyond the incident itself.

“We are grateful for the professionalism of our security team and the swift response from the authorities, and we will continue to keep you informed of anything further you need to know.”

Rabbi Amir Ellituv, senior rabbi of the synagogue, said: “Jewish families should be able to come together to celebrate Rosh Hashanah safely, openly and without fear.

“Our synagogue is a place of prayer, community and celebration, and no one should feel intimidated or afraid when coming to worship.

“At a time of heightened concern within the Jewish community, it is more important than ever that people feel confident gathering together, safe in the knowledge that the police, government and wider authorities will stand with us and protect our right to practise our faith freely.

“We will not allow incidents like this to deter us from coming together as a community. We thank our security guards and CST for their continued support.”

In an op-ed for the Spectator, Jonathan Sacerdoti wrote: “That is my synagogue. I had my barmitzvah there. I sang in its choir as a boy. I go there to pray, and I go there to be with my community. I go there to celebrate a friend’s new baby, an acquaintance’s wedding, or to mark the passing of a year since a familiar stranger’s mother’s death. But this year, for the first time, I was not there for Rosh Hashanah...

“So: am I surprised? Why would I be?” he wrote. “How could I be? “Surprise needs a first time, and we are long past ours. We stopped being surprised somewhere between the marches and the ambulances and the Green party and Tucker Carlson and Zohran Mamdani and the people hiding who they are in NHS hospitals.

"What replaced it is sense: the thing you feel in the stomach before you let it into the head, because the head has been trained to say: don’t exaggerate.”

Judah meanwhile, posted simply on X: “My family synagogue.”