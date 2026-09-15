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Hoodie-wearing youths target historic synagogue in Rosh Hashanah ‘rocket firework’ attack

Prominent Jews like Jonathan Sacerdoti and Ben Judah go to the Sephardic Lauderdale Road Synagogue in London’s Maida Vale

September 15, 2026 12:42
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Lauderdale Road Synagogue (Image: X/Kyle Orton)

By

Jamie Shapiro

3 min read
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A historic synagogue has been targeted by a group of youths wearing hoodies who reportedly launched rocket fireworks towards the building over Rosh Hashanah.

Security footage is said to show five youngsters outside the grade II listed Sephardic Lauderdale Road Synagogue in London’s Maida Vale on Sunday afternoon, the second day of Rosh Hashanah.

Two members of the group throw objects towards the shul while another keeps lookout before all five run off, the Daily Mail reported.

The synagogue was empty at the time, but the footage is also believed to show a family who had just walked past, start running, clearly startled, when they heard the bangs.

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Topics:

Synagogues

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