“Her pioneering contribution to child psychotherapy, both in Britain and in her native Czechia, is a remarkable legacy. Lydia's story reminds us not only of the devastating human consequences of the Holocaust, but also of the immense contribution that Jewish refugees have made to British society.

“We are deeply saddened by her passing, but profoundly grateful that her testimony has been preserved through our Refugee Voices archive. Her wisdom and humanity will continue to educate and inspire future generations.”

Dr Bea Lewkowicz OBE, Director of the AJR Refugee Voices Testimony Archive, who interviewed Lydia earlier this year, said:

“Interviewing Lydia was an immense privilege. I was struck by her remarkable memory, intellectual clarity, humour and her extraordinary capacity to reflect on a life shaped by both profound loss and exceptional achievement.

“She spoke with particular pride about returning to Czechia to train a new generation of child psychotherapists. Despite everything she had endured, she had found a way to give something back to the country of her birth. As she so movingly put it: 'I feel almost as if I've given back something to the soil that nurtured me.'

“Lydia believed passionately that Holocaust education must go beyond documenting persecution to understanding the psychological mechanisms that make such atrocities possible. “When I asked what message she wished to leave for future generations, her response was characteristically profound: 'Don't project your hostility into the other. Take responsibility for it and don't act on it.'

“That message, and her extraordinary life, will stay with me. I am immensely grateful that we were able to record her testimony.

“May her memory be a blessing.”

The Holocaust Educational Trust said it was “deeply saddened” to learn of Lydia’s passing.

HET added: “Lydia made an invaluable contribution to the lives of many people through her work as a child psychologist and psychotherapist, a profession she dedicated herself to for more than six decades. She remained committed to sharing her experiences and helping others to understand the enduring impact of the Holocaust.

“Lydia's passing reminds us that the testimony of Holocaust survivors is becoming ever more precious. It is now more important than ever that we listen to, learn from and carry forward their testimonies, ensuring that their memories and legacy continue to educate and inspire future generations. May her memory be a blessing.”

Lydia was born in Ostrava, Czechoslovakia, in 1929 and survived Theresienstadt, Auschwitz – where her mother was murdered – and forced labour at Oederan, a sub-camp of Flossenbürg concentration camp. She spent two and a half years in concentration camps.

Following liberation, the then 16-year-old helped care for young child survivors of Theresienstadt before arriving in Britain in August 1945 with a group of young Holocaust survivors who became known as The Windermere Children.

Lydia Tischler MBE (Credit: AJR) [Missing Credit]

Though deeply affected by the horrors she had witnessed, and by sickening cruelty of the Nazis, “They couldn’t remove my soul”, she told Channel 4 in an interview in 2017.

“All that they could remove from my body, they removed from my body; they couldn’t remove my integrity, my inner self.”

Determined to help children overcome trauma, she trained at the age of 23 under renowned psychoanalyst Anna Freud and went on to establish herself as a leading figure in child psychotherapy.

She spent 23 years working at the Cassel Hospital, making a lasting contribution to the understanding and treatment of childhood trauma.

Lydia also returned for a time to her native Czechia, where she established a child psychotherapy training programme, helping educate and inspire a new generation of therapists. She regarded this achievement with particular pride, describing it as a way of giving something back to the country of her birth.

Holocaust survivor Lydia Tischler MBE, addresses the audience (Photo: Meron Persey Photography) [Missing Credit]

Earlier this year, Lydia was awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for services to Holocaust commemoration and psychology, receiving the honour from The Princess Royal.

After the ceremony in Windsor Castle, she told the Press Association: “My legacy, at least what I hope to pass on to people, is to help them to understand what makes people hate each other and feel that they can destroy them.

“Unless we understand the psychological mechanism that makes it possible, nothing can change. That is my message.”

Last year, Lydia sat for a clay sculpture of her face, which was unveiled at the Freud Museum in Hampstead at an event jointly organised by the museum and Yad Vashem UK.

In March this year, at the age of 97, she recorded her life story for the Association of Jewish Refugees' (AJR) Refugee Voices Testimony Archive, ensuring her experience and insights would be preserved for future generations.

Survivor Dr Lydia Tischler MBE sitting for her bust by the sculptor Frances Segelman [Missing Credit]

Lydia lived in Highgate, north London. She was an Honorary Fellow of the British Psychoanalytical Society, a member of the British Psychoanalytical Association (BPA) and the Association of Child Psychotherapists (ACP), and an Honorary Member of the British Psychological Society.