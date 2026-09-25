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Holborn and St Pancras Labour candidate declines to say if she’s a Zionist but backs two-state solution

Sagal Abdi-Wali spoke at a Board of Deputies hustings on Thursday ahead of the by-election on October 8

September 25, 2026 13:03
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Labour candidate Sagal Abdi-Wali speaking at a Jewish community hustings ahead of the Holborn and St Pancras by-election on October 8 (Image: Jane Prinsley)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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Labour candidate Sagal Abdi-Wali declined to say if she was a Zionist at a hustings ahead of the October 8 Holborn and St Pancras by-election, but said she supported a two-state solution.

The Board of Deputies-organised hustings took place on Thursday evening, with Abdi-Wali, the leader of Camden Council, appearing alongside four other candidates vying for the seat vacated by former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Asked by a member of the audience whether she was a Zionist, Abdi-Wali did not answer directly, saying instead: “I believe in a two-state solution.”

The Liberal Democrats’ Patrick Stillman, Conservative Ewan Cameron and Reform’s Peter Newman all said they were Zionists, while Green Party leader Zack Polanski, who is also standing in the by-election, described himself as an antizionist.

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Labour

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