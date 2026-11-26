She was wearing a virtual reality headset to demonstrate HET’s innovative Testimony 360 programme – which brings survivors’ testimony to life – only to find waiting for her JC columnist Rinder, whose grandfather survived the Holocaust while other relatives were murdered.

Davies told the JC: “It was really overwhelming. I was genuinely surprised and emotional, particularly when he spoke about his family history and what it means to them.

“I am absolutely thrilled to receive the award. There are so many amazing educators out there doing brilliant work, to be recognised amongst them is really special.”

Davies has worked at Gower College Swansea since 2013.

Teacher at Gower College, Swansea, Andrea Davies, winner of Pearson National Teaching Award for Further Education Lecturer of the Year (Teaching Awards) [Missing Credit]

Her involvement with HET began in 2015 when she took part in a project on Lessons from Auschwitz as a coordinating teacher. “It changed my life,” she said.

“Ever since hearing testimony for the first time and being able to experience site-based learning, I have tried to incorporate that into my work in the classroom and beyond.”

Becoming an HET Educator in 2023, she has since delivered sessions across the country.

Reflecting on the importance of the educational work, Davies said: “The Holocaust was something that humans did to other humans. Hate and prejudice led them there. Without this understanding, we may end up there again.

“Also, for the millions of lives lost, each was an individual with family, hobbies, hopes and dreams. Remembering them is a good enough reason on its own.”

Explaining how she first raises the subject with pupils, she said: “We always introduce the topic with lessons on pre-war Jewish life across Europe.

“We look at different individuals and communities who all had different identities and lives. Understanding what was there before is key to understanding what was lost. Normal people living normal lives.”

The memories of the last living survivors are uniquely valuable, Davies said: “Testimony is so powerful, it really shifts the understanding of such a terrible part of history,” adding that their stories give “a whole new dimension to a history that can seem so far away to learners”.

Meanwhile, the next generation of HET ambassadors have a crucial role: “It is so important now as survivors become fewer and frailer, this history slips further away. It is so important that our young people can keep that knowledge and understanding moving forward.”

Davies wants Holocaust education to imbue students with an understanding not only of history, but of their responsibility to challenge hatred.

“I hope that Holocaust education reminds all learners of what was lost and what hate can lead to,” she said.

“Young people leave education to go out into the real world. I hope they carry with them the lives and legacies of those who were lost and continue to push against ideas that may take us there again.”

HET chief executive Karen Pollock welcomed the honour for Davies, saying: “We were so pleased to see Andrea win this award recognising her hard work promoting Holocaust education in Wales.

“She is a consistent champion of the Trust’s mission and should be very proud of her work hosting the first community hub and helping the Trust bring the Testimony 360 programme to Wales for the first time. Proactive and engaged teachers like Andrea help to make Testimony 360 the success it has become.”

Testimony 360 is sponsored by The Eyal & Marilyn Ofer Family Foundation in partnership with the Holocaust Educational Trust and the USC Shoah Foundation.

The award is part of the Pearson National Teaching Awards' annual partnership with BBC's The One Show, which celebrates outstanding educators across the UK. The episode first show at 7pm on Thursday, November 26 is available on BBC iPlayer.