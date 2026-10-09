Has the Greens’ Zionism is Racism motion dented their electoral appeal?

“It is only harmful to everyone in that region, and it is pushing further away from a two-state solution. I think anyone who supports a two-state solution is, by definition, a Zionist. Saying anyone who is that is racist is insane.”

Helena Roden, a 68-year-old sculptor, believed that “the motion is locally entirely irrelevant, but I don’t think it is useful for this election.

“This is a vote for a local MP.”

Another voter, who wanted to remain anonymous, echoed her comments, saying: "I’m neutral in terms of if the motion being passed will affect my vote. I don’t think national and international matters should seep into local politics – we need our MP to care about local issues.”

One man who was walking into the polling station responded that he was not voting and was trying to find a coffee shop, but added: “Fingers crossed Polanski doesn’t get in.”

But two Green supporters said the motion had not influenced the way they were going to vote.

One student aged 21 told the JC that the passing of the anti-Zionism motion had “made me more inclined to vote for the Greens.

“I believe that Zionism is not a good thing for the world. I don't think states have the right to exist as a religious states. I don’t have any problem with religion whatsoever, but I don’t think a state should be controlled purely by a religious motive.”

A Church building manager, 31, who also wished to remain anonymous, said: "I was going to vote for them anyway. I’m more concerned in a sense of what is happening immediately around us in terms of housing prices, building a better area for the most vulnerable.”

She knew the motion was “a very contentious subject and I think we shouldn't stop speaking about it and it is always going to everything we do, but my priority at the moment is housing and climate.

“I think Greens represent most of my interests at the moment.”

Although she was pro-Palestinian and proudly showed a badge to indicate this, she added “I agree the Zionism is Racism motion is too radical.”

But she was disgruntled with the local council.

“Having lived here and worked in the area, the Labour council hasn't done as much as I would like,” she said. “They haven't acted in the average person's interest. I see so many people not getting the help they need and it’s disappointing.”

She believed it was this which would push people to voting for the Greens.

“I have spoken to active Green members in the district and they seem more in line with what we need,” she said.