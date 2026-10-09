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Has the Greens’ Zionism is Racism motion dented their electoral appeal?

What voters at a Holborn and St Pancras polling station yesterday’s by-election told us

October 9, 2026 12:48
Green Party GettyImages-2298270206.jpg
A Green Party placard in the Holborn and St Pancras constituency, which the party's leader Zac Polanski failed to capture from Labour

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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Four days after the Green Party passed its contentious Zionism is racism motion, it faced a test of its appeal at the ballot box with the by-election for London’s Holborn and St Pancras constituency.

Green leader Zac Polanski had hoped to take the seat, vacated by former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, from Labour.

But he fell short by more than 3,000 votes to Camden Council’s Labour leader Sagal Abdi-Wali.

David Mizoproski, a 26-year-old entrepeneur who was one of the voters who spoke to the JC yesterday on his way to the polls, said the Green motion had “made me less inclined to vote for the Greens.

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Topics:

Green Party

Zack Polanski

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