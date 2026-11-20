Conservative MP Nick Timothy told the Telegraph: “We know that many of the criminals Labour released early have immediately re-offended, so this is a clear threat to public safety. The Justice Secretary must step in and stop this before it is too late.”

The MoJ had insisted that terrorists would not qualify for early release, but terrorism offences were not specifically excluded under the Sentencing Act.

Offenders convicted of wearing, carrying or displaying clothing or other articles that arouse “reasonable suspicion” of supporting a banned terrorist organisation could potentially be released early.

These offences could involve support for proscribed groups including Hamas as well as Palestine Action.

The warning comes as the number of terrorism offenders in British prisons has reached a record high.

As of the end of June, 275 people were behind bars for terrorism offences, the highest figure since records began in 2010 and a seven per cent increase on the previous year.

Home Office data showed that 57 per cent of those held for terrorism-related offences had Islamist extremist views, while 29 per cent held extreme right-wing beliefs.

The remaining 14 per cent were classified under “other” ideologies, which can include left-wing extremism, dissident Irish extremism, domestic extremism and offenders whose ideology was unknown or had not been identified.

Thousands of prisoners are being freed early across England and Wales under measures introduced last month to tackle the prison overcrowding crisis which developed under the previous government.

As part of the measures that ministers say are necessary to prevent the justice system from collapsing, around 4,500 offenders – including violent criminals, burglars, domestic abusers and stalkers – are expected to be released early before June 2027.

Under the scheme, prisoners serving fixed-term sentences can be released after serving a third of their sentence rather than half.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham changed the scheme to exclude more than 1,000 killers, rapists and child groomers, and the policy also does not apply to offenders serving life sentences for crimes such as murder.

Nearly 2,000 prisoners have already been freed in three tranches since October 1.

An MoJ spokesperson said: “This figure is totally misleading. Within weeks of coming into office, the Prime Minister and Justice Secretary took action to keep more of the most serious criminals locked up, and the vast majority of terrorism offences are not eligible for release changes.

“We work closely with police and the Security Service to manage terrorist offenders’ risk to the public when they are eventually released from prison, including through stringent licence conditions. They face tagging and restrictions on their internet use, movements and contact with others. If they break those conditions they can be brought back to prison.”

A Counter Terrorism Policing spokesperson said: “The management of terrorists being released from prison is a critical strand of our work which we, along with our partners, dedicate significant time and resource to.

“Alongside those partners, we have extensive and robust offender management processes in place, including information sharing protocols, which prioritises the safety of our communities.

“Regardless of the severity of the original offence, the release of terrorist offenders back into the community is of course a concern for the public. If we assess that a prisoner release presents a risk, or if we identify a threat, we do not hesitate to act.”