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Green activists discussed ‘wiping Israel off the map’ and ‘killing Zionists’ in WhatsApp group

There have been calls from parliamentarians for party members who suggested violence against Israelis to be reported to the police

August 19, 2026 16:37
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Green Party leader Zack Polanski delivers a keynote speech setting out how his party would deliver growth at the British Chambers of Commerce Global Annual Conference at Queen Elizabeth II Centre on June 25, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read
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Members of the Green Party said they would “plough into a group” of Israelis and discussed “wiping Israel off the map” and “killing Zionists”. 

In leaked WhatsApp messages first reported by the Times, activists from Zack Polanski’s party discussed committing acts of violence against Israelis and Zionists.

In one message, a member said they understood the urge to “plough into” a group of Israelis.

Another said being an antizionist “could mean that you support killing Zionists” and it was not surprising that some antizionists are also “anti Jews”.

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Topics:

Green Party

Antizionism

Zack Polanski

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