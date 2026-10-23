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Green activist who backed Zionism is racism motion ‘mourned Khamenei’s integrity and decency’

Niloufar Brook said on social media that memorialising the late Iranian leader would show the world ‘how loved he was’

October 23, 2026 15:13
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Niloufar Brook (Instagram/Obscenity_State)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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One of the backers of the Greens’ Zionism is Racism motion praised the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying that mourning him will show the world “how loved he was”.

Niloufar Brook, who has Iranian heritage, was one of the 1,022 voters who helped pass the controversial motion on October 4.

However, in a video posted around the time of his funeral in July, she also defended Khamenei, who dissident groups claim was responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of Iranians in brutal security crackdowns.

According to The Times, she said: “The legacy of Khamenei has that sort of integrity and decency,” and that he had been “heavily demonised” in the West.

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Green Party

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