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Golders Green-Stamford Hill bus rerouted after £2.6 million loss

The 310 has been diverted between Archway and Finsbury Park, taking it away from Crouch Hill and into Holloway, with some residents raising safety concerns amid rising antisemitism

September 29, 2026 13:47
310bus.jpg
Image of the 310 London bus (TfL)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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A flagship north London bus route that serves some of the city’s most prominent Jewish areas has been rerouted after it was revealed to be losing millions each year.

The 310 service linking Golders Green and Stamford Hill is costing Transport for London (TfL) substantially more to operate than it generates in fares, with the latest public figures showing an annual shortfall of around £2.6 million.

The route is operated by Stagecoach under contract to TfL at a cost of £3.3m a year, while fare income between April 2025 and March 2026 amounted to just £690,000.

TfL is nevertheless pressing ahead with the service, arguing that changes introduced this month could attract more passengers and improve the economics of the route.

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Topics:

London

Transport

Stamford Hill

Golders Green

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