Golders Green-Stamford Hill bus rerouted after £2.6 million loss

The 310 was launched in September 2024 after a 15-year campaign for a direct connection between the two major Jewish communities.

Before its introduction, passengers travelling between Stamford Hill and Golders Green generally had to change buses around Finsbury Park.

At launch, the route operated every 20 minutes between 7am and 7pm, running through Highgate, Archway, Crouch Hill and Finsbury Park.

TfL subsequently decided to retain the service permanently following its trial.

Since September 5, though, the 310 has been diverted between Archway and Finsbury Park via Holloway, Nag’s Head and Seven Sisters Road rather than Stroud Green Road.

It has also been extended to Rookwood Road in Stamford Hill and now operates later into the night. Current timetables show services continuing until shortly after midnight.

TfL says the changes are designed to bring more passengers onto the service.

Its analysis predicts around 470 additional weekday trips, including approximately 365 new direct links, while through passengers travelling between Stamford Hill and Golders Green should see their journeys shortened by an average of two minutes.

The new route also provides direct connections to Holloway Road, Seven Sisters Road, Tollington Road and Isledon Road, while improving access to Finsbury Park station.

But the changes have not been universally welcomed.

Of 367 responses to TfL’s latest consultation, 107 said the proposals would have a negative impact, compared with 85 people who said the impact would be entirely positive.

Among the main concerns was the loss of the direct connection to Stroud Green Road, Crouch Hill and Hornsey. Others questioned the need to send the 310 along roads already served by several other bus routes.

TfL acknowledged those concerns but said it expects the revised service to attract more users.

“The route 310 provides valuable direct links to the communities it serves and, like many similar routes that serve primarily to provide links rather than meet high-volume demand, does not currently recoup its operating costs,” a TfL spokesperson said.

“We expect usage to grow following the rerouting via Holloway Nag’s Head and as the route becomes more established.”

The authority also believes extending the service beyond its original 7pm finish will help. Passengers previously raised concerns about being required to change buses at Finsbury Park after the 310 stopped running, including reports of antisemitic incidents.

The issue of safety was part of the reason the service attracted considerable attention when it launched.

London Mayor Sir Sadiq (now Lord) Khan said at the time that he had heard from families who were reluctant to change buses at Finsbury Park because of abuse, while Jewish communal organisations described the direct link as the culmination of a campaign lasting more than 15 years.

The route has also received support from Jewish communal representatives. Andrew Gilbert, then vice-president of the Board of Deputies and former London Jewish Forum co-chair, welcomed the decision to make the service permanent in 2025.

TfL said it will keep the 310 under review as the new arrangement beds in.

The service continues to run every 20 minutes, with the authority hoping that longer operating hours, new connections and faster journeys will translate into the increased ridership needed to justify keeping the route on London’s network.