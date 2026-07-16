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Gazan family of 18 wins UK refugee status despite asylum rejection

The shadow home secretary has warned that immigrants are ‘exploiting human rights laws’ to come to Britain

July 16, 2026 12:07
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Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood attends a meeting of criminal justice agencies following the Golders Green attack on April 30, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read
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A family of 18 from Gaza has won the legal right to come to the UK as refugees under human rights legislation, despite the Home Office refusing their application.

A Gaza-born mother-of-three, who was previously granted asylum, was refused permission to bring her extended family with her to Britain, but appealed the decision in the courts on human rights grounds.

An immigration tribunal has now overturned the home secretary, Shabana Mahmood’s, decision and ruled that the woman can bring her relatives, arguing that refusing entry would breach her right to family life under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

The landmark ruling, first reported by the Daily Mail, means that the woman and her children can be joined by both of her parents; a brother, his wife and four children; a sister and four children; and another sister, her husband and three children in Britain, and will have access to public funds.

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Topics:

Home Office

Immigration

Gaza

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