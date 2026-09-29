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Gaza migrant who called for Jews to be killed is traced to HMO in Corby – and he now says does not back Hamas

Local MP Lee Barron said he was ‘appalled’ to learn of Abu Wadee’s presence in the town and called for his deportation

September 29, 2026 15:01
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The Northants Telegraph visits Mosab Abdulkarim Al-Gassas, also known as Abu Wadee, in his home in Corby, Northamptonshire, September 28, 2026 (Credit: The Northants Telegraph)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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A Palestinian small boat migrant from Gaza who made national headlines after it emerged he had posed with guns and called for Jews to be killed has said he no longer supports Hamas.

Mosab Abdulkarim Al-Gassas, also known as Abu Wadee, arrived in the UK last year after crossing the Channel illegally in an overcrowded dinghy.  

Wadee, whose TikTok videos of his journey to the UK attracted attention in the press, had previously posted photographs and videos of himself holding a rifle and apparently confronting Israeli forces. 

In a video posted to his Facebook account in September 2024, before arriving in the UK, he said: “Allah, it is upon you to [deal with] the Jews and those loyal to them.

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Topics:

Gaza

Refugees

illegal immigration

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