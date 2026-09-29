Gaza migrant who called for Jews to be killed is traced to HMO in Corby – and he now says does not back Hamas

"Allah, kill them one by one, and don't leave a single one. Allah, destroy them completely, disperse them completely and make the earth fall from under their feet.”

On Monday the Northants Telegraph visited Wadee at his home on Corby’s Lloyds estate, which he shares with three other migrants.

Speaking to the outlet, Wadee, who was initially reluctant to come to the door, confirmed that in the past he had been a member of Hamas’s tyre burning unit and called for the killing of Jews, but said that was “eight years ago”.

Wadee, who does not speak English, spoke to the newspaper through a translation app.

He said that his past actions for the terror group were not his choice and that he had been forced by Hamas to carry them out.

Palestinian Abu Wadee previously called for the slaughter of all Jews. (Image: Campaign Against Antisemitism) [Missing Credit]

“That was back when I lived in Gaza under Hamas rule,” he said.

“Everyone knows that Hamas is a terrorist organisation that would kill us if we didn’t speak against the Jews while living there.”

He told the newspaper that he no longer supported Hamas, said he now has Jewish friends and that he enjoys living in Corby.

The Northants Telegraph filmed the interview and posted it on the paper’s Facebook page, but comments were subsequently disabled.

“We’re turning off commenting now. We wanted people to be able to discuss this in an adult way, but unfortunately we’ve had several comments that cross a legal line,” the newspaper said.

Wadee’s presence in Corby prompted a reaction from local politicians.

Lee Barron, the town’s Labour MP, told the Northants Telegraph that he was “appalled” by the revelation and said he would seek Wadee’s deportation.

“I will contact the Home Secretary to seek [Wadee’s] immediate deportation,” Barron was quoted as saying. “We have done this before in Corby and we’ll do it again.”

Mark Pengelly, a ward councillor, described Wadee’s presence in the town as “a ridiculous situation”.

“I have already met with the MP Lee Barron and I am happy with the positions he has taken,” he told the newspaper.

“The most important thing for me is the safety of my constituents and I want to ensure this is the top priority.”

Wadee maintains a social media presence with almost 20,000 TikTok followers and continues to post videos filmed in the town centre.