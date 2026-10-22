New branch of Gail’s targeted by ‘bomb bread’ posters

The group told LBC News that its campaign was intended to challenge the expansion of large businesses into established neighbourhoods, arguing that commercial development can come at the expense of independent traders and local communities.

A Strapline spokesperson said: “We want to draw attention to the damage being caused by Gail’s bakeries across London through a capital-driven ownership which prioritises aggressive corporate expansion into our local communities, whilst also maintaining significant ties to the genocidal state of Israel through investments into Israeli cybersecurity and defence firms.”

They argued that local authorities should do more to protect community spaces and independent businesses from corporate expansion.

The group added: “We’re aware that the displacement of local communities across London is nothing new, but we believe Gail’s embodies the current wave of what can only be described as late-stage gentrification in Brixton.

“Continuing on from our last project ‘Cash4Commons’, our broader focus is on the relentless prioritisation of capital over people, and how Lambeth council continues to allow corporate developers to eat up what little space we have left in the name of ‘development’.”

Gail’s has previously rejected suggestions that it is Israeli-owned or funds Israel. Its chief executive, Tom Molnar, has also publicly disputed allegations connecting the business to the Israeli state.

The accusations apparently stem from the fact that Bain Capital, a private equity firm which has a majority stake in Gail’s, also has business dealings in Israel, but these are entirely separate from the bakery’s operations.

Gail’s has defended its arrival in Brixton by highlighting the jobs and community support it expects to provide.

A company spokesperson said: “We know Brixton has a strong sense of community and a brilliant mix of independent businesses, and we appreciate how much that means to local people.

“We’ve been part of neighbouring Herne Hill for several years and hope to bring the same good bread, coffee and warm welcome to Brixton.

“We’re excited to bring an empty space back to life, create 15 new jobs and become a positive part of one of the best neighbourhoods in London.

“That means giving back, too. From sharing our surplus bakes with local charities to supporting 20,000 school breakfasts for children across Lambeth this school year through Magic Breakfast.”

The breakfast initiative forms part of a partnership with Magic Breakfast, a charity supporting children who need access to breakfast before the school day begins. Gail’s said the scheme would help provide 20,000 breakfasts to pupils across Lambeth during the school year.