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New branch of Gail’s targeted by ‘bomb bread’ posters

Activists accuse the bakery chain of having financial links with the ‘genocidal state of Israel’ and contributing to gentrification

October 22, 2026 15:42
GettyImages-1210095125.jpg
A general view of Gail's on Salusbury Road, Queen's Park, on April 16, 2020 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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A new branch of Gail’s bakery in Brixton has become the target of an anti-Israel campaign, with posters depicting bombs attached to loaves of bread appearing around the south London neighbourhood.

The posters, bearing the slogans “a rising threat” and “avoid Gail’s”, accuse the upmarket chain of contributing to gentrification and maintaining financial connections to Israeli defence and cybersecurity companies.

The campaign has been claimed by Strapline, an activist group describing itself as an “Active art” company. Its posters appeared in the vicinity of Gail’s new premises beside Brixton Underground station.

An image of a poster calling for a boycott of Gail's new branch in Brixton, south London (X/TheGNPE)An image of a poster calling for a boycott of Gail's new branch in Brixton, south London (X/TheGNPE)[Missing Credit]

One poster stated: “Gail’s bakeries sit at the intersection of aggressive corporate expansion, which harms local communities, and an ownership with significant investments in defence and cybersecurity firms from the genocidal state of Israel.”

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Gail's

Pro-Palestine protests

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