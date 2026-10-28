Former BBC staff call for independent inquiry into broadcaster after Lucie Kon’s antisemitism allegations

Phil Craig, a producer at the BBC for over 20 years, said: “You have to wonder now if it's time for a formal EHRC inquiry, Corbyn style, into our old employer. Not to damage it further but to save it from this generation of cowardly managers who have so little instinct for its culture and finest values.”

The Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) is the UK’s equalities watchdog.

Last weekend, Craig commented on what he said was a bias at the broadcaster against Israel at the Battle of Ideas festival in London.

He said that at one time the organisation had held its reporters to “super high standards” but now it had come under the sway of people with partisan views.

“Of course, news makes mistakes. We all know news coverage, it can be faulted. There are wars, people spin them, both sides spin, and there’s propaganda,” he said, and added: “but all the mistakes in this particular war seem to be in the same direction. Mistakes of hiring people with incredibly partisan views.”

Former documentary maker Malcolm Clark, who worked under Craig, added: “20 years ago when I made science docs for the [BBC] it was a global byword for impartiality. A reputation trashed by managers who refuse to uphold the Corporation's values.”

Former BBC home affairs correspondent Danny Shaw worked at the BBC for over three decades.

He said: “Pains me to say it, but there needs to be an independent inquiry into antisemitism at the BBC. Lucie Kon's allegations... are so serious they can't be brushed aside. Over to you [Culture Secretary] Lisa Nandy.”

The culture secretary and the BBC have both been contacted by the JC.