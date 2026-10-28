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Former BBC staff call for independent inquiry into broadcaster after Lucie Kon’s antisemitism allegations

The Oscar-winning producer says she was ‘forced out’ after trying to tackle ‘antisemitism’ at the Corporation

October 28, 2026 13:54
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Lucie Kon with her Oscar for 'Mr Nobody Against Putin' (Instagram/StHelensNorwood)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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Two former senior BBC employees have called for an independent inquiry into the broadcaster after Oscar-winning producer Lucie Kon’s allegations of ‘antisemitism’ inside the organisation.

Kon’s story went public earlier this week when she announced she had received a settlement of over £400,000 after being made redundant by the BBC.

She had a near three-year battle trying to hold the organisation to account over alleged antisemitism amongst senior colleagues.

Kon claims she was “forced out” of the BBC and said the treatment she endured “ruined my life”.

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