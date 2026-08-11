Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband meets with Jewish leaders

Jewish leaders met Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on Monday to outline their “concerns” about the impact foreign policy is having on the community’s safety in the UK.

In a joint statement, the Board of Deputies and the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC) said: “The Board and the JLC met with Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on August 10.

“The meeting was an early opportunity to engage with the new foreign secretary and to outline concerns on foreign policy matters which continue to have an impact on the safety of the Jewish community and community relations at home in Britain.

“The meeting was led by Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board and Keith Black, chair of the JLC.