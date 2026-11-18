Former home secretary Sir James Cleverly has suggested the software should be rolled out nationwide and condemned the “virtue signalling” activists who want to stop Palantir working in the UK.

Clare’s Law was named after Clare Wood, whose family campaigned for new legislation after she was murdered in 2009 by a partner with a hidden violent past.

The number of the checks carried out by the Bedfordshire force under the law has doubled thanks to the work of the firm.

The firm’s software has also boosted Bedfordshire’s child protection, helping to identify minors who are at risk of violence.

Palantir’s software enhancing police capability to carry out the checks is now set to be adopted by forces in Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

The firm has faced political opposition in the UK from campaigners who point to its work with Israel.

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan blocked a £50 million deal between Palantir and the Met Police over what his spokesperson said were “concerns about using public money to support firms who act contrary to London’s values”.

There has also been calls by anti-Israel campaigners – including Green Party leader Zack Polanski and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn – to end Palantir’s involvement with the NHS, despite it helping to reduce waiting lists and increase the number of operations being carried out.

However, this week the government announced the firm’s contract for work with the health service will continue until 2029.

Labour peer Tom Watson is Palantir senior vice president (OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Former deputy Labour leader Tom Watson is senior vice president of Palantir.

The Labour peer told the JC: “Our software has helped Bedfordshire to significantly increase their capacity to protect women from domestic abuse through the implementation of Clare’s Law. The force has reported an 85 per cent reduction in the time taken to carry out Clare’s Law ‘right to ask’ checks and has also enabled a doubling of ‘right to know’ checks.

“That gives officers more opportunities to consider warning someone about a partner’s abusive history with the disclosure decision always remaining in human hands.

“We are now rolling out this vital support in Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire too.”

Lord Watson – who has taken a leave of absence from the Lords while he works with Palantir – added: “Our software is also used for child protection by Bedfordshire.

"The force has stated that it has generated a 59 per cent increase in safeguarding opportunities for at risk minors, new opportunities that would not have previously been identified where a child is at risk of falling victim to violence.

“What’s critical to be clear about here, however, is we do not do predictive policing, as a matter of policy.

"These instances are about identifying when someone has committed an offence that someone close to them ought to know about for their own safety. It is not about predicting whether someone who has not committed an offence might do so in the future.”

Conservative MP Sir James Cleverly who is running to be the party’s candidate for Mayor of London, welcomed the work by Palantir to prevent domestic violence and called for it to be used as widely as possible.

Conservative MP and former home secretary Sir James Cleverly (Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) Getty Images

The former home secretary said: “Domestic abuse victims shouldn’t have to wait for checks that technology can do in a fraction of the time.

“If Bedfordshire has cut the time for ‘right to ask’ checks by 85 per cent, every police force should be looking at it. Instead, Sadiq Khan blocked the Met from a £50 million deal with Palantir that would have modernised the force.

“It was virtue-signalling, and it wasted taxpayers’ money on legal fees that could have gone towards better protecting Londoners.

“Londoners deserve a Mayor who backs the police using the best tools available, not one who plays politics with keeping them safe.”

Labour Against Antisemitism spokesperson Fiona Sharpe told the JC: “By pursuing an ill-judged and vindictive campaign against the tech company, the supposedly progressive pro-Palestine movement risks actively preventing British women from receiving protection from domestic abuse. They prioritise their ideology over the safety of vulnerable women.”

The Board of Deputies said: “We would generally encourage those considering procurement decisions to consider issues around value, outcomes and public good in the round rather than kowtowing to an ill-informed mob.”