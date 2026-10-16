Ed Miliband confirms his taste for pork scratchings in ridiculed tuktuk video

🚨 WATCH: Ed Miliband and John Healey try Thai snacks while riding a Tuk Tuk around Bangkok pic.twitter.com/Pevg861NV9 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 15, 2026

The foreign secretary goes on to say: “We are never going to solve the problems we have at home without working internationally – that's why I'm here.”

In response to the video, former politician Sir Jacob William Rees-Mogg, said on his show on GB News: “Well you might have thought it was the goon show with those two goons going around Bangkok in a tuktuk talking about the world's problems...

“What can those two be thinking about - the foreign secretary, when [this] country is facing risks all over the world with a war going on in Iran, war going on in Ukraine, threats to Taiwan, and this goon swans around in a tuktuk eating something as if he is some silly tourist on a fatuous holiday."

Also reacting to the video, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said: “Political figures pretending to be cool kids in Bangkok? It is absolutely... well, I think it's cringe-making.

"The way Miliband comes across, that's not how people behave and talk, is it? Shouldn't politicians and public figures just be as they are?"

Andrew Griffith, the Conservative shadow chancellor, focused his attention on Healey, saying: “Are they serious?! We have record-high borrowing costs, fuel prices are through the roof, taxpayers are fleeing Britain, and we have a youth unemployment crisis.

“Meanwhile, the Chancellor is pretending to be an influencer.”