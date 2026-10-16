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Ed Miliband confirms his taste for pork scratchings in ridiculed tuktuk video

The foreign secretary and chancellor appear in ‘cringe-making’ clip discussing Thai snacks

October 16, 2026 14:30
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Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband eating Thai snacks on a tuktuk in Bangkok (Image: X/Politics UK)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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A video of Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and Chancellor and Chancellor John Healey eating Thai snacks on a tuktuk in Bangkok has been met with ridicule.

The clip, which has gone viral, shows the pair tucking into the food whilst travelling in the motorised rickshaw, with Miliband referencing his infamous bacon sandwich clip from 2014.

“Eating on camera has not been my forte John but I'm going to have a go,” Miliband says.

After sampling the food, Healey says it is “better than scampi fries”, to which Miliband replies: “And arguably better than pork scratchings.”

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Topics:

Ed Miliband

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