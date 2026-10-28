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Diversity, equity and inclusion office schemes are failing to protect Jewish workers, survey suggests

Study suggests inconsistency with policies dealing effectively with wider racism against other minorities

October 28, 2026 10:51
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Workplace schemes to promote diversity and inclusion may be failing Jewish employees a new study suggests (Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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More than seven in ten Jewish employees have avoided raising concerns over antisemitism at work despite diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) schemes in place, new research suggests.

The same study also found that three-quarters of respondents believed that the unsatisfactory approach over matters affecting Jews was inconsistent with the effective response to wider Jewish racism.

Entitled “Yes but…”: Antisemitism and the Limits of Workplace Inclusion, the research was conducted by Pearn Kandola, a business psychology consultancy specialising in DEI and organisational behaviour.

The survey of Jewish employees found that 70.8 per cent of respondents had avoided raising such concerns, while just 15.9 per cent said they felt able to do so.

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Topics:

diversity

Jews

Workplace antisemitism

antisemitism in the workplace

Employment

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