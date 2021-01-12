Jump to Main ContentJump to Primary Navigation

Rachel Steinberg

January 12, 2021

Disgust as Jewish houses vandalised with crosses drawn in ‘blood’

Residents wake up to see daubings outside their front doors

    One of the vandalised doorways
    One of the vandalised doorways Image: Shomrim (Twitter)

    Several Jewish houses in North London were vandalised with crosses drawn in what appeared to be blood.

    The Stamford Hill division of neighbourhood watch group Shomrim tweeted photos of three affected properties, which they said had been targeted at 2am on Sunday.

    Shomrim’s tweet read: “Portland Avenue #N16 2am, several #Jewish houses had crosses daubed onto their homes, offender appears to have used blood!

    “@MPS Hackney investigating.”

    Two social media users replied saying said they felt “sick”.

    Hackney Police tweeted in response: “Officers have spoken to the residents of these properties.

    “We understand it's likely that a local man who is well known to residents and suffers with mental ill health may be responsible.

    “Local officers are aware and will ensure the matter is addressed appropriately.”

    At least one person was dissatisfied with the police response, replying: “Sounds like this matter to the local police is an absolute joke.

    “I guess dealing with Covid issues is much easier, not so much paperwork involved.”

