Disgust as Jewish houses vandalised with crosses drawn in ‘blood’
Residents wake up to see daubings outside their front doors
Several Jewish houses in North London were vandalised with crosses drawn in what appeared to be blood.
The Stamford Hill division of neighbourhood watch group Shomrim tweeted photos of three affected properties, which they said had been targeted at 2am on Sunday.
Shomrim’s tweet read: “Portland Avenue #N16 2am, several #Jewish houses had crosses daubed onto their homes, offender appears to have used blood!
“@MPS Hackney investigating.”
#HateCrime#Antisemitism— Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) January 10, 2021
Portland Avenue #N16 2am,
several #Jewish houses had crosses daubed onto their homes, offender appears to have used blood! @MPSHackney investigating
CAD 5149 10/01/21 pic.twitter.com/Mvc1DZHxKZ
Two social media users replied saying said they felt “sick”.
Hackney Police tweeted in response: “Officers have spoken to the residents of these properties.
“We understand it's likely that a local man who is well known to residents and suffers with mental ill health may be responsible.
“Local officers are aware and will ensure the matter is addressed appropriately.”
At least one person was dissatisfied with the police response, replying: “Sounds like this matter to the local police is an absolute joke.
“I guess dealing with Covid issues is much easier, not so much paperwork involved.”
- Cemetery near Auschwitz vandalised with swastika
Cemetery near Auschwitz vandalised with swastika
- New virus variant brings spike in cases in major Jewish centres
New virus variant brings spike in cases in major Jewish centres
- Many London Jewish primaries hit by new school closure plan
Many London Jewish primaries hit by new school closure plan
RELATED STORIES
- Israeli's anti-coronavirus nasal spray '99.9 per cent' effective in lab test
Israeli's anti-coronavirus nasal spray '99.9 per cent' effective in lab test
- Thousands protest in France as Sarah Halimi’s killer faces release
Thousands protest in France as Sarah Halimi’s killer faces release
- Disgust as Jewish houses vandalised with crosses drawn in ‘blood’
Disgust as Jewish houses vandalised with crosses drawn in ‘blood’
- Did Corbyn back 'antisemitic mural' artist?
Did Corbyn back 'antisemitic mural' artist?