His mother, Sarah, was born in Nazi Germany and was taken to Britain in 1939 when she was a baby.

The 62-year-old comedian – previously a columnist for the JC – has previously spoken out about the complicated emotions surrounding reclaiming German citizenship, acknowledging that his mother retained considerable anger towards the country her family had been forced to leave.

At a discussion with fellow comedian Matt Lucas at Westminster Synagogue in January 2023 organised by the Association of Jewish Refugees, the Wiener Holocaust Library and the German Embassy, Baddiel said he had been considering applying.

He said: “My mother had quite a lot of anger and rage towards Germany and I’m not entirely sure how she would feel about my trying to acquire a German passport.”

But he also argued that refusing to reclaim citizenship could mean continuing the legacy of Nazi persecution.

“By continuing to ignore the possibility of citizenship, I am continuing what the Nazis started,” he said at the event.

Baddiel was able to obtain the passport thanks to German laws allowing descendants of those stripped of citizenship or persecuted under Nazi rule to reclaim their nationality.

The comedian has previously defended England manager Tuchel against criticism of his German nationality, writing on social media in 2024: “My mother was born in Nazi Germany and had to flee for her life – I’m OK with it.”

His new citizenship marks a personal reconnection with a country his family was forced to abandon and a reminder that the descendants of refugees can reclaim the identities and rights denied to previous generations.