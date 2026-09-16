Council gives green light to health and safety prosecution over toddler’s death at Radlett nursery

Sadie’s parents, Adam and Zoe Salt, who since their daughter’s death have successfully campaigned for nurseries to stop serving children under five high-risk foods such as grapes and sausages, welcomed the news of the prosecution.

Their solicitor said on their behalf: “Nearly six years have passed since Sadie’s death, and throughout that time we have continued to suffer grief and heartbreak every day.

“Nothing can make up for the devastating loss of our daughter, and the impact of her death remains with us in every aspect of our lives.

“We are grateful to [the council] for its thorough investigation of Sadie’s case and to everyone who has worked to help bring matters to this point.

“As formal charges have been brought, it is important that this legal process is allowed to run its course.

“In due course we will be looking to the inquest into Sadie’s death to give us answers we have been waiting so long to know.”

Jill Paterson from legal firm Leigh Day, which has represented the family, said: “[The] announcement is an important milestone for Sadie’s family, who have shown remarkable strength and resilience since her death.

“We will continue to support them as they seek and await answers about what happened to their daughter at Mini Learners nursery in Hertfordshire in November 2020.”