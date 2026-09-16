Council gives green light to health and safety prosecution over toddler’s death at Radlett nursery

A local council in Hertfordshire has given approval for a health and safety prosecution, six years after a two-year-old Jewish girl died after choking on a piece of sausage at a nursery in Radlett.
Sadie Salt died on November 14, 2020, two days after the tragic lunchtime incident at the Early Learners nursery, which has since closed down.
An inquest into the toddler's death was originally opened in 2022 but was adjourned the same year.
Now, Hertsmere Borough Council has authorised a prosecution under health and safety laws following what it called “a full and thorough investigation".
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