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Concerts at Heaton Park by anti-Israel band Fontaines DC are ‘a spit in the face of Britain’s Jews’

The Campaign Against Antisemitism says it is ‘staggering’ that the Irish group are to play close to the Manchester shul where two were killed in the 2025 terror attack

October 14, 2026 14:37
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Members of the community gather for a vigil and one-minute silence at Heaton Park Hebrew Synagogue (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

4 min read
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Plans for two concerts by anti-Israel band Fontaines DC close to the scene of the Manchester terror attack have been condemned as “a spit in the face of Britain’s Jewish community” by campaigners fighting antisemitism.

The Irish rock group is set to play two dates in Heaton Park next July, one on Shabbat.

The park is less than a mile from Heaton Park Synagogue, where terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie carried out the attack which left Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz dead on Yom Kippur 2025.

Last July the band projected the words ‘Israel is committing genocide’, and ‘free Palestine’, to an audience of 45,000 in London.

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Heaton Park Synagogue

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