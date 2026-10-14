Concerts at Heaton Park by anti-Israel band Fontaines DC are ‘a spit in the face of Britain’s Jews’

In 2024, the Fontaines DC’s guitarist Carlos O’Connell used his acceptance speech at the Rolling Stones Awards for best album to say: “F*** Netanyahu. F*** Zionism. Free Palestine.”

Concerns have been raised over “the potential consequences of inflammatory rhetoric from the band”.

Tom Coll, Grian Chatten, Conor Deegan III, Conor Curley, and Carlos O'Connell of Fontaines DC (Image: Getty Images) Getty Images for The Recording A

The Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester and Region (JRC of GM and Region) has urged the Manchester City Council to stop the concert from going ahead.

But, as it stands, Fontaines DC will be performing during Shabbat on July 3 2027 at 3pm.

A second date, Sunday 4 July at the same time, was added recently.

A spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) told the JC: “This is a spit in the face of Britain’s Jewish community. Britain’s Jews are still grieving the Yom Kippur attack on Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation that left two worshippers dead.

"Now, just minutes down the road, a band with a history of espousing anti-Israel rhetoric, and whose guitarist declared ‘F*** Zionism’ at an awards show, will be allowed to perform over two days.

"One of those days falls on the Jewish Sabbath, when worshippers leaving that same synagogue could walk straight into crowds cheering this band.

There are three synagogues within around a mile of Heaton Park (Image: JC) [Missing Credit]

“What message does this send to British Jews, the vast majority of whom [80 per cent, according to our polling] identify as Zionists?

"The decision to let this go ahead is staggering. If the council is serious about protecting its Jews, it will pull the plug on these performances.”

The JRC told the council of its “profound concerns”.

It stated: “The JRC has registered our profound concerns with Manchester Council regarding Fontaines DC’s forthcoming concert at Heaton Park and has called for it to be cancelled.

“Despite our representations, it appears the concert will be going ahead.

“We expect and will be working with the council to ensure robust and adequate safeguards are in place to protect the Jewish community.

“We have no objection to Heaton Park hosting concerts. Our concerns are not about legitimate political expression but the potential consequences of inflammatory rhetoric from the band.

Heaton Park Synagogue, which was the scene of 2025's Yom Kippur terrorist attack (Image: Getty Images) Getty Images

“At a time of heightened antisemitism, the comments and chants associated with the band risks importing tensions from the Middle East into the UK, with Jewish people here becoming the targets. The safety of our community must be paramount.”

There are two other Jewish sites close to the park, including Meade Hill shul, which is even closer than Heaton Park Synagogue and sits right on the park’s boundary, as well as the Jewish Cultural Centre which is about a ten-minute drive away.

A spokesperson from the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC) added: “There is something particularly pernicious about a band which uses the most extreme rhetoric against the world's only Jewish state performing less than a mile away from the synagogue which was attacked last year by a man heard shouting, ‘this is what you're going to get for killing our children’.

"Venues, particularly those owned by local authorities, have a responsibility not to platform hatred, and we support the JRC's call for the council to ensure robust and adequate safeguards are in place to protect the Jewish community."

In response to the JRC of GM and Region’s calls, a council spokesperson told the JC: “We understand the very real concerns that members of our Jewish community have in the wake of the horrific antisemitic terrorist attack at Heaton Park Synagogue last year and a wider rise in antisemitism.

"Our thoughts remain not just with those who lost their lives and their loved ones but with the whole Jewish community.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with them in saying there is no place for antisemitism or discrimination of any form in Manchester and continue to work with the police, communities and other partners to provide reassurance and support.

“On the specific concerns expressed by some members of the Jewish community in relation to the two Heaton Park concerts in summer 2027, addressing these concerns will be front and centre in preparations for these events.”

They went on: “We have met recently with members of the Jewish Representative Council and will continue to work closely with them as we develop event management plans.

“Partners from the council, emergency services including Greater Manchester Police [GMP], and event organisers, will comprehensively review the plans in place ahead the concerts. This is standard practice for all major events in the city and is there to ensure events take place safely and successfully.

“In advance of the concerts, as with any other large-scale events, a thorough risk assessment of every aspect of the event will be carried out, focused on ensuring the safety and security of the event, its attendees and the wider community.

“The organisers, council and GMP will put in place suitable and proportionate mitigations and assurances to make sure that the concerts are delivered in full compliance with the licencing conditions. “Organisers would also be happy to meet with concerned parties to help address any concerns. They are clear that discrimination or intimidation, including antisemitism, have no place at their events.”