Claudia Winkleman takes on the Normans in trailer for Bayeux Tapestry exhibition

The trailer ends with the two armies meeting face-to-face in the museum’s Great Court, at which point Winkleman makes what appears to be the sensible decision to flee.

“Get closer to the Bayeux Tapestry at the British Museum,” the advert finishes.

The film, produced by filmmakers Spacebar in collaboration with the British Museum, promotes the announcement of a new batch of tickets for the exhibition going on sale next month.

Claudia Winkleman stars in a trailer promoting the next batch of tickets for the Bayeux Tapestry exhibition at the British Museum (Credit: British Museum) [Missing Credit]

The 70-metre (229ft) linen tapestry, embroidered with scenes depicting the Norman Conquest, arrived at the British Museum from France in July, marking its first return to Britain since it was created almost 1,000 years ago.

It will be displayed in Room 30 of the Sainsbury Exhibitions Gallery until July next year. The museum expects about 7.5 million people to visit while it is in London.

Tickets are already sold out until December, after demand saw the museum record the biggest single day of ticket sales in its history when general admission tickets were released last month. More than £2.4 million worth of tickets were sold in the first 24 hours.

The next wave of tickets will go on sale at 10am on October 21, covering visits between January and March next year. Further tickets for the final months of the exhibition will be released at a later date.

Winkleman said she was “honoured” to be involved in the film and that the museum was “so excited” for people to see the exhibition.

The tapestry has been displayed at the Bayeux Tapestry Museum in Normandy since 1983. It will return to France when the museum reopens following renovation work.