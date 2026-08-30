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Claudia Winkleman takes on the Normans in trailer for Bayeux Tapestry exhibition

The Traitors host and museum trustee plays a security guard in a clip bringing to life figures from historic wall hanging going on show next month

August 30, 2026 12:39
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Claudia Winkleman stars in a trailer promoting the next batch of tickets for the Bayeux Tapestry exhibition at the British Museum (Credit: British Museum)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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Claudia Winkleman has found herself facing an unexpected workplace emergency: the Norman Conquest.

The Traitors presenter stars as a British Museum security employee in a new trailer for the hotly awaited Bayeux Tapestry exhibition.

The events of 1066 are brought to life in the clip, in which Winkleman rushes through the museum as dozens of historical re-enactors playing Norman and English soldiers recreate scenes from the tapestry.

The Jewish television presenter – who is a trustee of the British Museum – attempts to restore order as the invading armies appear to take over the building, passing some of its most famous objects along the way.

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Topics:

British Museum

History

Claudia Winkleman

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