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Church of England has damaged its moral authority and must change direction, say Jewish and Christian leaders

Institution criticsed for ‘picking sides over Gaza conflict and engaging with extremists’

September 23, 2026 09:53
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Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and his wife are presented with The Hubert Walter Award for Reconciliation and Interfaith Cooperation by The Most Revd and Rt Hon Dame Sarah Mullally, Archbishop of Canterbury for his outstanding work as an ambassador of interfaith harmony in Pakistan at The Lambeth Awards 2026 held at Lambeth Palace. Friday 11th September 2026. Photo: Neil Turner for Lambeth Palace

By

Jane Prinsley

4 min read
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The Church of England has been urged to change direction after it was forced to withdraw an award for a cleric who praised Osama bin Laden and close an exhibition that memorialised Palestinian terrorists.

The controversies came only two months after the General Synod voted to engage with a document that denied Israel’s legitimacy, accused the Jewish state of being founded on ethnic cleansing and urged members of the Church not to engage with Zionists.

Jewish communal leaders, senior politicians and Christian critics have now accused the Church of repeated failures of judgment that have damaged its moral authority and its relationship with British Jews.

The Jewish Leadership Council (JLC) said the Church had “repeatedly chosen to pick a side in a distant conflict and engage with extremists, without considering the domestic consequences”.

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Topics:

Church of England

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