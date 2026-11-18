He added that the chief rabbi’s "experience and guidance will be invaluable" as the organisation works to strengthen Jewish communities and advance their shared interests internationally.

Rabbi Mirvis said: "I have long admired the historic achievements of the World Jewish Congress, and it is a tremendous privilege to join this distinguished organisation.

"I look forward to working alongside its leadership and representatives of the Jewish communities worldwide to strengthen Jewish life, deepen interfaith understanding, and address the challenges facing our people."

Rabbi Mirvis has served as chief rabbi since September 2013, becoming the 11th person to hold the office since its establishment in 1704.

Born in South Africa in 1956 into a rabbinical family, he studied in Israel before receiving his rabbinical ordination in Jerusalem.

He previously served as chief rabbi of Ireland between 1984 and 1992, before becoming rabbi of Western Marble Arch Synagogue in London.

In 1996, he was appointed senior Rabbi of Finchley United Synagogue, where he served until his appointment as Chief Rabbi.

Throughout his tenure, he has been a prominent advocate for interfaith relations and Jewish education.

In 2016, he launched the In Good Faith programme alongside the then Archbishop of Canterbury, which brings Christian and Jewish leaders together.

He has also championed greater opportunities for women in Jewish education and communal life, including introducing the UK's first female halachic adviser at Finchley United in 2012.

In 2023, he was knighted for services to the Jewish community, interfaith relations and education.

The World Jewish Congress represents Jewish communities in more than 100 countries, working with governments, parliaments and international organisations on issues affecting Jewish life worldwide.