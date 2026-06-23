Chief Rabbi condemns ‘horrifying’ attacks near Edinburgh mosque

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis has condemned the stabbing attacks in Edinburgh that left five men injured last week as “horrifying”.

The attacks, which began near Broomhouse Mosque in the western part of the Scottish capital on Friday evening, left two 22-year-old men reportedly suffering from multiple stab wounds after leaving prayers near the mosque. They were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Three other men, aged 24, 27, and 39 were injured in related incidents elsewhere in the city. Police said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

MEND Scotland, a Muslim engagement group, reported that several of the victims were from the Muslim community.