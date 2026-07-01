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So many instances of antisemitism at the BBC, says Chief Rabbi

Sir Ephraim Mirvis believes the media has ‘an enormous role strengthening social cohesion in Britain’

July 1, 2026 17:52
Copy of Chief-Rabbi-Ephraim-Mirvis creit Getty
Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis

By

Daniel Ben-David

3 min read

The Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis criticised the BBC for “so many” cases of antisemitism as he hailed the media’s “enormous role in strengthening social cohesion in Britain”.

Sir Ephraim was speaking at the Religion Media Festival in London.

Asked if the broadcaster was “institutionally antisemitic”, he said: “There are some people who are far more familiar with the BBC than me who claim that is the case. Unfortunately, there have been so many instances of antisemitism within the BBC.”

He said that while challenging the BBC’s reporting of an antisemitic attack on Jewish teenagers celebrating Chanukah on Oxford Street, he had encountered “an outright atmosphere of demonising Jews emanating from the BBC”.

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Topics:

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis

Council of Muslims and Jews

IDF

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