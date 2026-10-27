Camden Council investigating statue of convicted terrorist erected in Bloomsbury

Activists campaigning for Barghouti’s release took the statue to Parliament Square in June but police prevented them from placing it there.

Palestine House, set up by Palestinian filmmaker and activist Osama Qashoo, describes itself as “a living home of culture, connection, and purpose” where “creativity meets advocacy” and “every conversation, event, or project carries the spirit of resilience and heritage that defines the Palestinian story”.

A planning application submitted by the centre for a roof development – seen by the JC – did not include anything about the statue.

A council spokesperson said: “We are aware of this statue and officers are investigating this.”

Alex Hearn, co-director of Labour Against Antisemitism, said: “Barghouti was convicted of being behind the murders of at least five civilians in Israel, including a Greek Orthodox monk.

“These are not achievements to be commemorated with a statue.

“He is not a political prisoner. If this is the best symbol Palestine House can muster, then it reflects badly on their movement.”

Speaking about the lack of planning permission, a spokesperson for UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) said: “Camden’s failure to enforce the law in relation to this building is a disgrace. It encourages lawlessness and undermines confidence of law-abiding citizens.

“The fact that it involves highly divisive messaging, stirring up racial hatred and extolling a terrorist, only makes it worse.

“The occupier of this building is making a mockery of the council, which would have saved itself time and trouble if it had enforced the law rigorously in the first place.”