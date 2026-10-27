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Camden Council investigating statue of convicted terrorist erected in Bloomsbury

Marwan Barghouti was convicted of murdering five people during the Second Intifada

October 27, 2026 17:11
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Statue of convicted Palestinain terrorist Marwan Barghouti at Palestine House (Instagram)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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The erection of a statue of convicted terrorist Marwan Barghouti on the roof of a Palestinian centre in Bloomsbury is being investigated by Camden Council.

Barghouti is serving five life sentences plus 40 years in an Israeli prison for his alleged role in the murder of five people during the Second Intifada.

His supporters continue to campaign for his release and regard him as a symbol of Palestinian resistance.

The bronze, life-size figure is on a plinth on top of Palestine House, which is described as a “cultural embassy” for Palestinians.

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