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Cambridge Literary Festival cancels event with author who supported October 7 attack

Randa Abdel-Fattah wished that Zionists ‘never know a second’s peace’ in their ‘sadistic miserable lives’

September 2, 2026 12:37
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Randa Abdel-Fattah (Credit: Macquarie University)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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The Cambridge Literary Festival has cancelled a standalone event with an author who supported the October 7 attack.

The event, promoted as a “powerful and unmissable” hour with Randa Abdel-Fattah in which she was due to discuss her new novel, Discipline, had been scheduled for October 8, the day after the third anniversary of the massacre.

Cambridge Literary Festival claimed the event had been cancelled for “operational reasons”.

Abdel-Fattah, 47, wrote in an October 2024 article for US news outlet Mondoweiss that on October 7 there was a “glimmer” of hope that was “palpable, real, and exhilarating”.

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