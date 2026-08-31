British Jews in a ‘harder position’ than immediately after Heaton Park attack, says Rabbi Daniel Walker

Walker, who shortly after the attack mourned the deaths but expressed hope for the future of Britain’s Jewish community, has now told the BBC: “I think we're actually almost in a harder position than we were even immediately after the attack.

“I think the sense of vulnerability has grown. It hasn't diminished.”

Walker cited attacks on Jewish communities since Heaton Park, including the stabbing of two Orthodox Jewish men as they left morning prayers in Golders Green on April 29.

A BBC Freedom of Information request to police forces in England and Wales found that violent hate crimes targeting Jewish people, including harassment and assault, had risen by nearly two-thirds across 33 forces since 2022.

In Manchester, Greater Manchester Police recorded 150 antisemitic hate crimes in the first seven months of 2026, only 32 fewer than during the whole of 2025.

“[It has been a] year of difficulty and of grief and pain,” Walker said, adding: “Something has gone seriously wrong in our society.

“I think we're dealing with symptoms. We're extremely grateful for the increased security, but I don't think there's really any evidence of anyone dealing with the core problems.

“And on the contrary, in many ways, those may have become worse over the last months.”

He continued: “I think [this is a] time when a lot of our community will be asking ourselves and the rest of society how we're going to make sure this doesn't happen again...

“I don't think the community feels secure enough yet, for good reason.”

Although the first anniversary of the attack falls on October 2, the congregation will mark its religious anniversary on Yom Kippur, which falls on September 20 this year, with private prayers at the synagogue.

Walker said today’s additional public memorial was being held before the Jewish High Holy Days to ensure that those affected were remembered by wider society and to call for change.

The service will be attended by Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, Mayor of Manchester Bev Craig and the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, Sir Stephen Watson, who is due to speak.

Watson apologised in July after it emerged that al-Shamie’s phones had twice been seized by police in the months before the attack but were not examined.

In a statement, Cravitz’s family thanked those planning to attend the memorial and said it “provides us with strength and support in recognising the utmost importance of remembering and honouring Melvin and Adrian and everyone impacted by the attack on Heaton Park synagogue and on our community on Yom Kippur last year”.

A GMP spokesperson said the force would provide additional resources to ensure “visibility and security”.

“These plans have been formed following engagement with community leaders to best understand local concerns and to ensure that the Jewish community can enjoy this special period without fear of harm,” they said.



