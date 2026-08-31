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British Jews in a ‘harder position’ than immediately after Heaton Park attack, says Rabbi Daniel Walker

Almost a year later, rising antisemitism and a failure to tackle its causes have left the community feeling increasingly vulnerable, the congregation’s leader warns

August 31, 2026 12:10
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Rabbi Daniel Walker of Heaton Park Synagogue (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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British Jews are in a “harder position” than they were immediately after last year’s Heaton Park synagogue attack, Rabbi Daniel Walker has said.

He made the comments ahead of a memorial service at the synagogue today, as the community prepares to mark the religious anniversary of the attack on Yom Kippur next month.

Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, were killed and three others injured when Jihad al-Shamie attacked the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation on Yom Kippur, October 2, 2025.

The attack began when al-Shamie drove his car into security guard Bernard Agyemang before attempting to enter the synagogue armed with a knife. He was shot dead by police.

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Heaton park synagogue attack

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